Floods from heavy rain kill over 100 in Rwanda and Uganda

Over hundred people have been killed by floods sparked by heavy rains that triggered landslides in western and northern Rwanda and parts of Uganda.

The state-run broadcaster said on Wednesday that officials say at least 109 people, as search for survivors trapped in their homes continues.

François Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda’s Western Province, was quoted by Reuters as saying that the main focus was to reach every household and offer help.

“Our main priority now is to reach every house that has been damaged to ensure we can rescue any person who may be trapped,” he said.

Habitegeko explained that the rain started at about 6 p.m. (1600 GMT) on Tuesday and that the River Sebeya had burst its banks.

“The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads,” he said.

This is the worst flooding Rwanda has seen since May 2020 when around 80 people died.

In neighbouring Uganda six people also died in an area in the southwestern Kisoro district, after heavy rains, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

Uganda has also been experiencing heavy and sustained rains since late March and in recent days landslides have been reported in some areas.

Source: Africafeeds.com