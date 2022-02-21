Six Reasons Why Tinubu Will Be The ‘Best President’ By Bayo Oluwasanmi

It would not matter to me who becomes the next president of Nigeria because I don’t believe in one Nigeria. I don’t believe in the 2023 elections because changing The Butcher of Aso Rock and his cabinet of fools and crooks will not change Nigeria for the better.



Who wants to be president of Nigeria? A country of woes and wolves. A country of Pharisees and hypocrites. A country of Pastor RUGA, Pastor SAKABULA, Pastor SAKAMAJE and Apostle Suleiman. A country that produces the Buharis, the Kyaris, the Obasanjos, the Babangidas, the Abachas, the Malamis, the Pantamis, the Gumis, the Aregbesolas, the Tinubus, the Dino Melayes, the Fayemis, the Fayoses, the Adedoyins. Space will not permit me to name them all. But you know them all.











A country of cow herders. A country of Fulani terrorists and Boko Haram savages. A country of ritual killers for money-making. A country of zombies. Add your own to the list. But for those of you who still believe in one Nigeria and with faith in the next president, Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be the best president for the following six reasons. Tinubu as a presidential aspirant comes with unsurpassed qualifications for the presidency.



1. Tinubu falls within the age column of senior citizens. If elected, he would know how to treat older people better like paying their pensions on time, providing free medical coverage and housing for them.



2. Tinubu as Lagos State landlord who appropriates state wealth and resources, will teach Nigerians the strategy of how to become corrupt, greedy, and rich and how to profit from the miseries of the poor.



3. Tinubu who suffers from bladder incontinence will be the best salesman for manufacturers of adult diapers. He’ll attract the world’s best diaper factory to Nigeria thereby creating thousands of jobs.



4. He will grow Nigerian Army to be the largest in the world. Recruitment target of 100 million every year will guarantee 100 million farmers producing corns, millets, tomatoes, cassavas, vegetables, peppers, yams, etc. Nigeria will be the breadbasket of the world.



5. He’ll privatise all public corporations managed by his company Alpha Beta. Tax collection will be handled by the same company. Nigeria will save trillions from the creative ventures.



6. Tinubu will transform NURTW (National Union of Road Transport Workers) into a multinational corporation with branches all over the world. Not only that, he’ll establish the University of Thuggery and Hooliganism in all the 36 states with MC Oluomo as Chancellor Emeritus at large to oversee the institutions. Oluomo is well-positioned for the job.



Hopefully, these reasons will persuade Nigerians to vote for Tinubu. If elected, Nigerians with their “suffering and smiling” happy faces can wallow in the cesspool of Tinubuism for the next four or eight years as the case may be with contentment equal to being in paradise.



Sourced From Sahara Reporters