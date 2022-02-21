Nigeria: Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) Report: 262 | 07 – 13 February 2022

Between 7th and 13th February 2022, a total of 1,678 movements were recorded in Adamawa and Borno States. The recorded movements consisted of 1,329 arrivals and 349 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Gwoza, Kala/Balge, Munguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected State of Borno and in Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Maiha, Michika, Mubi South, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba LGA of Borno, and in Gombi, Hong, Maiha, Mubi South, Song and Yola North LGAs of Adamawa State.

