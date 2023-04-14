Singer’s salute: Three Kaduna cops dismissed for wasting bullets

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed one Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi and Sergeant Isah Danladi, over misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

The officers, formerly attached to a Kano musician on escort duties, were caught on video on April 7, firing live rounds into the air.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, announced their dismissal in a statement obtained by our correspondent on Thursday.

Adejobi said, “Subsequent to complaints and findings on video evidence widely circulated on Friday, April 7, 2023, on social media of high-handedness, unprofessional conduct, and misuse of firearms against some policemen from Special Protection Unit, Base 1, Kano, and a follow-up orderly room trial of the affected policemen by the Force Provost Marshal, three officers from the SPU Base 1 Kano have been dismissed for the offences of discreditable conduct, to wit: misuse of firearms, abuse of power, gross indiscipline, and wastage of live ammunition.

“The trio, Inspector Dahiru Shuaibu, Sergeant Abdullahi Badamasi, and Sergeant Isah Danladi, were attached to a musician in Kano on escort duties.

“In the course of their duty on Friday, April 7 at Kahutu Village, Katsina State, the officers repeatedly fired shots from their official firearms into the air despite police policy against firing in the air, standard operating procedure and relevant Force Orders.

“And disregarding the possible risk to the crowd, including children, at the location, the act was not only criminal and unprofessional but also embarrassing to the Force and the nation at large.”

Adejobi said the NPF had warned all officers to ensure that they carry out their duties in line with the extant laws to avoid running foul of its provisions and attracting attendant sanctions.

