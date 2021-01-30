You are here
Singer Timi Dakolo Shares Heartwarming Message He Received From His Daughter 500x280
Entertainment Lifestyle 

Singer Timi Dakolo Shares Heartwarming Message He Received From His Daughter

Village Reporter ,
Singer Timi Dakolo Shares Heartwarming Message He Received From His Daughter
Timi Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to share a heartwarming message that he received from one of his daughters.

In the screenshot of the message, the singer’s daughter stated that she really misses her father and she loves him. The little girl also added that her father is the best and she also prayed for him to come back home safely.

Dakolo, in his caption, wrote that his family start to realize how much they love him whenever they are apart.

Read Also: Practice your love language on yourself — Singer Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians

See the screenshot below:

Singer Timi Dakolo Shares Heartwarming Message He Received From His Daughter 1
The screenshot of the post

Sourced From Nigerian Music

Follow and like us:
Follow Subscribe
Fbshare Bck
En US Tweet

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Facebook
Twitter
RSS
Follow by Email