Singer Timi Dakolo Shares Heartwarming Message He Received From His Daughter

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to share a heartwarming message that he received from one of his daughters.

In the screenshot of the message, the singer’s daughter stated that she really misses her father and she loves him. The little girl also added that her father is the best and she also prayed for him to come back home safely.

Dakolo, in his caption, wrote that his family start to realize how much they love him whenever they are apart.

Read Also: Practice your love language on yourself — Singer Timi Dakolo tells Nigerians

See the screenshot below:

Sourced From Nigerian Music