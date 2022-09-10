Singer Skales finally addresses the constant comparison with Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer John Njeng-Njeng professionally known as Skales has opened up on the constant comparison with award winning singer, Wizkid.

Skales noted how many have been comparing him with Wizkid.

The two began their career together under Banky W’s record label, EME Records Label.

However, it looks that Wizkid’s career has soared ahead of Skales, forcing numerous naysayers to repeatedly put him under the bus.

Addressing it on his Twitter page, Skales maintained his cool as he stated that he was also doing well.

For him, it is all love and he is still doing great as far as careers go and he loves all that support him.

“Over the years it’s “your career is dead” “no be you and Wizkid start” lol. I see it !! It’s all love and I’m still doing great as far careers go…and I love all this that support me !!”.

This isn’t the first time Skales has addressed the constant comparison.

Days after walking down the aisle with his woman, Precious in a private wedding, had opened up in an interview on how he battled depression over fellow singer, Wizkid.

Skales made this known in an interview with Glam Squad Magazine.

He revealed that he had to overcome depression before he could propose to his woman.

He was depressed over the slow pace in his career.

According to Skales, “I proposed to Precious earlier this year after I had overcome the depression and mental health issues i suffered as a result of what i had thought was a slow pace to his career.

Raoul John Njeng-Njeng, better known by his stage name Skales, is a Nigerian rapper, singer, and songwriter. In 2000, he started writing rap songs in Kaduna, Nigeria. Between 2007 and 2008, he travelled to Jos to work with Jesse Jagz and Jeremiah Gyang.

