Asake occupies first 12 spots on Apple Nigeria’s top 100 chart — after debut album

Asake has occupied the first 12 spots on Apple Music’s top 100 chart in Nigeria following his debut album.

Advertisement

As of Friday, the most streamed songs on Apple Music in Nigeria belong to Asake — with the majority of the tracks from his new album.

In the top five are songs like ‘Terminator’, ‘Organise’, ‘Dull’, ‘PBUY’, and ‘Dupe’ accordingly.

The singer put out his debut album titled ‘Mr. Money With The Vibe‘ on September 8.

Advertisement

Since then, the album has received critical acclaim from fans in Nigeria and across the world.

Asake’s musical career got into the mainstream in 2020 when he released a freestyle titled ‘Mr. Money.

A remix with Zlatan and Peruzzi followed.

Advertisement

Asake also put out an eponymous EP titled ‘Ololade’ earlier in the year.

He released songs like ‘Body’ and ‘Yanyan’ before he was signed to the YBNL label in February 2022.

Asake later got signed by Empire Distribution in July 2022.

The singer often uses an uptempo Afro and Amapiano-styled beat with elements of Fuji.

Advertisement

The 27-year-old has teamed up with a plethora of Nigerian music heavyweights such as Burna Boy, Fireboy, and DJ Spinall.

Asake is a graduate of theatre and performing arts at Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU).

Copyright 2022 TheCable. All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from TheCable.

Follow us on twitter @Thecablestyle

Sourced From Nigerian Music