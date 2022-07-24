Singer Simi reacts as Adekunle Gold reveals all that matters to him

Famous Nigerian singer and songwriter, Adekunle Almoruf Kosoko, known professionally as Adekunle Gold or AG Baby, has stirred the internet with the revelation of things that matter in his life.

The proud father of one shared multiple photos of himself and his wife, Simisola Kosoko, better known as Simi, and their little daughter, Deja, on a boat cruise.

Sharing the photos on his verified official Instagram page, Adekunle Gold claimed the pictures are representative of all that matters in his life.

He wrote: All that matters…

In response to the post, Simi took to Adekunle Gold’s comment section to confirm Adekunle’s statement on how well they go along.

She wrote: We go together…real bad

Kemi Filani recalls that on the 30th of May, Simi penned a beautiful and emotional message to celebrate her daughter, Deja’s birthday.

The singer penned down a lengthy emotional message to her daughter, who she described as her twin, stating she is everything she prayed and hoped for.

She wrote: “My baby. My twin. You’re a wonder. You’re everything I prayed for and then much more. If I start to mention them now, it will turn to bragging. But I don’t love you because of how smart you are. I love you because you are the light of my life. I’m so proud to be your mommy. You’re my biggest, most precious, most wonderful gift. Your life and future are, as they have been since your conception, in the hands of God Almighty.

Therefore you cannot fail. You cannot suffer. You will prosper. You will thrive. You will shine so bright in all the days of your long, fruitful life. You will be as strong as you are kind. Darkness will fear and evade you because God’s light will radiate from you and your spirit. I pray that you love and know God by and for yourself. All In Jesus’ Mighty name. I love you Adejare. My Joy. Ayo mi. I love you most of all. Happy Birthday, Deja.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music