7 Nigerian musicians who own a private jet or two

Let’s look at Nigerian musicians who own a private jet or two…

DJ Cuppy demonstrates that female musicians may enjoy the same luxuries as their male counterparts.

If the entertainment industry is a tree, then singers and musicians must be its golden fruits. To back up that claim, we’ve compiled a list of the Top 8 Nigerian musicians who possess one or more private jets.

1. Wizkid

Wizkid has been observed travelling on private jets from his early days in the spotlight. Wizkid private jet, his former boss, Segun Demurem, has been quite helpful in earning a living with this expensive type of vehicle. Wizkid’s friends have joined him on multiple occasions to travel on his private jets. Phyno, one of his closest buddies flew with him to South Africa.

2. Davido

As the son of Nigerian billionaire Adedeji Adeleke, Davido appears to be able to flaunt all of his wealth on social media for the entire world to see. Davido owns a Bombardier Challenger 605 private jet, making him the youngest Nigerian to do so. Davido’s private jet costs around N9,733,500,000. It requires annual upkeep of between N252,000,000 to N1,440,000,000.

3. P Square

With a net worth of almost N15 billion, P Square brother lives a lavish lifestyle. Of course, in addition to making a lot of money in the music industry, they also know how to spend money. Being a private jet owner in Nigeria is simply one of many nice things they may do to enjoy their lives.

They first appeared piloting private jets in the early 2010s. They understand that only the Airbus may be considered opulent enough to be in their hands. The cost of a Psquare private jet is in the millions of dollars.

4. Don Jazzy

Don Jazzy is a $10 million net worth Nigerian musician. Don Jazzy has his own technique of travelling abroad, rather than relying on commercial planes. What could be more exciting than piloting your own jet? Don Jazzy’s private jet is shown below.

5. Phyno

Phyno has yet to reveal whether or whether he owns a private plane to the public. With the money he makes from the profession, it’s no surprise that the musician owns a steel bird.

6. DJ Cuppy

DJ Cuppy, another female artist on the list, demonstrates that female musicians are not far behind their male counterparts in terms of luxury. His father is constantly present to support his adored daughter. Without him, the 23-year-old Dj may have had to rely on other modes of transportation instead of flying solo throughout her West African tour.

7. Tiwa Savage

Will the music industry’s top female star enjoy flying on commercial airlines? With all of her earnings, she will be able to afford a steel bird. She was spotted in an Afri Jet, although we all know it didn’t suit her lifestyle.

