Singer Rudeboy sustains injury after performance in Liberia

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, popularly known as Rudeboy, has revealed that he sustained a leg injury after a performance in Liberia.

Rudeboy, a member of the music group P-Square, disclosed this on his Instagram story on Friday, where he shared a video of himself being treated after the injury.

He captioned the video, “Injury after performance”. In another video shared on his stories, the singer’s leg was being stitched after the incident.

This comes two days after the singer shared pictures of his return to Nigeria on his Instagram page.

In the pictures, his leg was bandaged and fans took to the comments to ask him the reason for his bandaged leg.

His recent post, however, revealed that the injury occurred after his performance in Liberia, as he also shared the performance video on his Instagram story.

Rudeboy also shared a picture of himself and his brother, Peter Okoye (Mr. P), where they performed in Liberia and a picture they took with the Vice President of the country, Jewel Taylor.

See picture below:

P-Square recently visited Liberia to perform at a concert and this comes a few weeks after the group hinted at a world tour.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music