Singer Ric Hassani eulogises late dad, shares photos of his intimidating library

In a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on Friday, March 19, 2021, the music star praised his father for the huge impact he had in his life.

“I am seriously seriously proud of my Dad. I am gonna talk about him a little a lot today guys. He was such a quiet man he never spoke about himself so I am going to LOUD him today, hope that’s okay guys?” he tweeted.

“My parents were a solid team. In all my 32 years hardly ever heard a raised voice once. They usually where always laughing. My dad was always laughing, or reading. They respected each other a lot, like a whole lot. Incredible People.”

The singer went on to share photos of his late father who happened to be a professor’s intimidating library.

“My dad’s library, in his house he built in our village. A great man, proud of him,” he captioned the photos.

Ric Hassani also revealed that his father owned a bigger library in their family house in Port Harcourt.

“There’s an even bigger Library in his house (our family house) in the city (PH). I’m used to it so I never have taken a picture of it, I’d take one when we get back there so you guys could see it. I’m really really proud of my dad, he was such a quiet man, let me loud him today,” he said.

Ric Hassani announced passing away of his father back in February.

He, however, did not disclose the circumstances that led to his father’s death.

Ric Hassani released his debut album ‘The African Gentleman‘ in 2017.

In 2021, the 32-year-old singer dropped his second studio album ‘The Prince I Became.’

Sourced From Nigerian Music