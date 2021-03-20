Nigerian artist Hbee back with ‘Special’ video

Afropop artist Hbee has shared the video for the recent single ‘Special’.

The video runs with the song’s opening lyric (If you talk of a beautiful woman I never see your type oh)Check the video out now.

The Nigerian artist enjoyed a breakout year in 2020 when he dropped his debut EP, Wickedest Vibe EP in 2019, and his career took an illustrious turn towards setting him up to have a place amongst new unique and phenomenal artists to watch out for from the African content.

Watch below the music video titled ‘Special’:

