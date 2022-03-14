Singer, Portable Allegedly Missing After Heated Fight With Hoodlums (Video)

Popular singer, Portable Omolalomi‘s whereabout is reportedly unknown following a heated fight on his birthday in the Sango Iyana area of Ogun State.

This comes hours after the singer celebrated his 28th birthday with a gesture of generosity to an orphanage home in Lagos.

In a report, Portable engaged some hoodlums in Sango Iyana area where the windshield of one of his cars got damaged.

The singer could be seen in a video making rounds on social media wielding a large rod with his cloth torn as onlookers gathers to break the fracas.

His whereabouts have since been declared unknown.

Sourced From Nigerian Music