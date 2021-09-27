Singer, Oritsefemi involved in ghastly motor accident

Popular Nigerian singer, Oritsefemi, was recently involved in a road accident in Saapade, Ogun state.

According to a video shared on Instablog which was produced by an eyewitness, the singer had the accident in Saapade, Ogun state and reports say that the car somersaulted before it finally crashed.

The singer shared photos from the scene which shows the wrecked state of his car.

“Thank you almighty. God you are wonderful,” the singer wrote in some of the photos.

He also shared a video of himself at a hospital receiving medical attention.

