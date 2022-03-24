Singer Judikay And Husband Welcome First Child
Gospel singer, Judikay and her husband Anselem Opara are now proud parents.
The couple have welcomed their first child, a baby boy together.
Judikay announced on her Instagram page that she delivered a bouncing baby boy on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
Sharing a photo of her baby’s hand as she held it, the ‘More Than Gold’ hitmaker expressed her heartfelt gratitude to God for this amazing gift.
