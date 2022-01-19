Singer Faze loses mum

Singer Faze, a former member of defunct R&B group, Plantashun Boiz has lost his mother, Faith.

The singer’s mother died weeks ago, less than a year after his sister.

Faith disclosed that his heart was heavy because his love ones are leaving him.

He wrote,

“I don’t know how to express what’s is in my heart.

“My heart is heavy.

“My mum passed on last Wednesday, January 12.

“This, after my twin sister left this world last year.

“I don’t know why so many people, I love are leaving but I just hold on to the thought that God is God and he knows what he is doing.

“It is well.

“I just thank him that she lived a full life and is done with the troubles of this world.

“Rest well mummy.”

