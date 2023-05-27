Singer,  Davido meets Wema Bank’s new boss

In what will be recorded as a historic occasion in the worlds of entertainment and finance, globally acclaimed Nigerian music artist, Davido met with Wema Bank’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Moruf Oseni, to explore opportunities for collaboration and transformation between the finance and entertainment industries.

The meeting took place at the bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos and according to Oseni, signifies the convergence of visionary leadership, creative brilliance, and a shared commitment to innovation. Wema Bank Plc, a leading financial institution in Nigeria, recently welcomed a new Managing Director, injecting fresh perspectives and a dynamic vision into the organization.

L-R: Executive Director, Retail and Digital Bank, Wema Bank, Tunde Mabawonku; Deputy Managing Director, Wema Bank, Wole Akinleye; Divisional Head, People, Brands & Culture, Wema Bank, Ololade Ogungbenro; Nigerian Artists, David Adeleke (a.k.a) Davido; MD/CEO, Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni; Head, Brands & Marketing Communications, Wema Bank, Mabel Adeteye; Executive Director, North and South – South Bank, Wema Bank, Emeka Obiagwu and Chief Operations Officer, Wema Bank, Tajudeen Bakare, during Davido’s Visit to Wema Bank’s new MD/CEO, Mr. Moruf Oseni, in celebration of Alat At 6, today, 26th May, 2022 at Wema Bank’s Head Office, Marina, Lagos.

“Wema Bank and Davido are both innovative brands that recognize the immense potential that arises from the fusion of finance and entertainment, setting the stage for groundbreaking initiatives that will captivate audiences and revolutionize customer experiences”, Oseni said in his welcome address to the global music sensation and trendsetter who has captured the hearts of millions worldwide. Oseni further acknowledged Davido’s entrepreneurial prowess and influential persona which have propelled him beyond the music industry, making him a force to be reckoned with in various business sectors. “Davido is well known for his unwavering dedication to excellence and having a finger on the pulse of the ever-evolving entertainment landscape.”

The meeting with Davido serves as a catalyst for transformative change and positions Wema Bank as a pacesetter in the intersection of finance and entertainment. The bank’s commitment to customer-centric innovation and providing accessible banking solutions aligns seamlessly with Davido’s mission to empower and uplift his fan base.

Oseni insisted “We are fusing finance and entertainment with the aim of delivering innovative solutions that resonate with our customers. Together, we will drive positive change and create extraordinary experiences.”

In celebration of the sixth anniversary of ALAT, Wema Bank’s digital banking platform, Davido also Wema Bank’s brand ambassador, has been brought on board to curate a series of exciting giveaways. It is an opportunity to showcase the strength and growth of the ALAT brand, offering customers and fans a chance to win exclusive prizes and experiences. The giveaways are tokens of appreciation for the continuous support and loyalty shown by customers over the years.

By leveraging their combined strengths, Davido and Wema Bank aim to further set new benchmarks in their respective industries while driving social impact and financial inclusion.

It promises to be a remarkable collaboration that will reshape the landscape of finance and entertainment, creating lasting experiences and opportunities that transcend traditional boundaries.

Sourced From Nigerian Music