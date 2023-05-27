Young Nigerians share hopes for new president

Unemployment, homelessness, education and higher salaries, these are the main expectations of young Nigerians ahead of the inauguration on Monday of new president, Bola Tinubu.

“I want to see change for Nigeria. Because every road in our country is damaged, because there is no change. But when Tinubu (president-elect Bola Tinubu, ed.) comes to office, we hope he changes that. And the prices of goods at the market are too high, we hope he brings them down. Me, my junior sister and my senior sister, sometimes we sleep on the streets because the prices of transport are too high (for us to return home, ed.). So that’s a problem”, said Aminat Atoglage, a female 22-year old Nigerian street vendor.

Unemployed 29-year old Ridwan Akewusola, added:

“What I’m seeing here is that people don’t have work, people don’t go to school, people are sleeping under bridges (are homeless, ed.). When the new government comes into office, they should change the way they work. Abandoned buildings should be destroyed to rebuild smaller houses to provide shelter to the homeless. You don’t know the number of people sleeping under bridges (who are homeless, ed.)”.

Thirty-one year old barber, James Abiodun Bello, thinks the new administration should focus on the young.

“They (the new government) should just provide good shelter, food, everything for everyone that would be ok. Good jobs for the youth. I’m especially fighting for the youth. I don’t want any youth to be suffering on the streets. Maybe they should find somewhere (for all of them, ed.) to be working. And for the students, let them have free education”, he concluded.

Bola Tinubu is set to replace President Muhammadu Buhari of the same party despite the opposition claiming electoral fraud.

