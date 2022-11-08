Singer Dablixx Osha dies at 27, after his mother predicted his death

Upcoming singer, Dablixx Osha is dead.

The singer has been reported dead at age 27.

His untimely demise is coming weeks after he released a song where he said his mother dreamt of his death.

Dablixx just released his a song, Gone & Dead, before his death.

In his previous sing titled Pray We Live Long, he rapped that his mother dreamt about him dying.

At the time of reporting, the cause of his death is unknown but his friends are mourning him on social media.

Born Oniyide Azeez, Dablixx Osha is a Nigerian rapper and songwriter who specializes in trap music.

May his soul rest in peace!!

Ifeanyi Adeleke is dead

Nigerian has lost a lot of superstars this year.

From Ifeanyi Adeleke, to Rico Swavey, Yinka Ogundaisi, Wale Fanu, Gbenga Richards, Dejo Tufulu, Osinachi and more.

Popular Nigerian music star, Davido and his fiancée Chioma Rowland lost their son, Ifeanyi Adeleke in October.

Ifeanyi Adeleke died on Monday, October 31.

According to information reaching Kemi Filani News, Ifeanyi Adeleke got drowned a few days after his third birthday which was on October 20.

A source close to the family stated, “The boy was inside water for too long and they pulled him out and rushed him to the hospital,” the family source said under anonymity to await an official statement.

He was rushed Evercare Hospital in Lekki where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

It was further gathered his parents, Davido and Chioma had traveled for a family gathering to Ibadan yesterday and had left Ifeanyi with his minders who can’t explain how he entered the pool without being noticed and drowned.

Rico Swavey is dead

Big Brother Naija season 3 housemate, Rico Swavey dies on October 13th.

His co-star, Tobi Bakre announced his demise.

Taking to his Instagram page, Tobi Bakre shared a photo of him and the deceased as he revealed that he would use the picture to remember him.

“This is how I will remember us brother. Forever”.

IVD’s wife Bimbo is dead

It was a sad time for the family of late Bimbo Ogbonna, the wife of celebrity auto-dealer, IVD.

The wife of the popular businessman had passed on to glory.

The sad news was announced by her sister, Mama Jazz, in an Instagram post on Saturday, October 15.

Announcing her demise, her sister called out IVD for killing his wife.

“My hands are shaking

Bimbo is gone. Bimbo is gone- My sister is gone. The fire is burning me Haaaaaaa. IVD you killed my only sister. Abimbola IVD killed my sister, IVD killed my sister, IVD killed my sister”.

