2023: Nigerians drag gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo for performing at PDP rally in Akwa Ibom

Nigerians are currently dragging popular gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo on social media for performing at a campaign rally of the Peoples Dem…

The singer had bewildered many Nigerians when she stormed

the governorship campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday

to perform as an artist.

According to Channels TV, the 32-year-old singer who got

married a few months ago, dazzled the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel;

his wife, Martha; and thousands of other party loyalists in the state to her

gospel songs.

Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love

me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.

“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused

in his speech after her ministration.

The report of her performance at the rally has been

generating reactions from tweeps as some condemned the move while others

believe she was paid for the job.

Below are some of the reactions compiled from Twitter.

@EsteemKuti: But I thought she was supposed to use the gift

to glorify God. What’s she doing collecting money in a political rally ? She

done turn burna boy

@Chrisamaechi: Abeg allow her earn her pay. Charge them

double if she could. Artists should be free to ply their trade this season.

They are like printers and bus drivers. She knows that at the end, Obi-dience

is the most important thing.

@3xtimesalady: Atleast Udom Emmanuel paid her appearance

fee, wetin concern her? She probably knows how to vote wisely.

@Silad_Chime: If you are a carpenter, and called to fix

Tinubu’s table, you will charge the fee for the service and get the job done.

Na work she go do. You finish, they pay you, you waka. Nothing attached. She

doesn’t need to vote for PDP/ APC. She can actually sing for APC and PDP same

day.

@IkennaArinze: This is a state rally to support one of their

own. She was not at the presidential rally. If she believes that the pdp have

done well in Akwa Ibom, she should carry go.

