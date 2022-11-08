2023: Nigerians drag gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo for performing at PDP rally in Akwa Ibom
Nigerians are currently dragging popular gospel singer,
Mercy Chinwo on social media for performing at a campaign rally of the Peoples
Democratic Party, PDP, in Akwa Ibom State.
The singer had bewildered many Nigerians when she stormed
the governorship campaign rally in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital on Tuesday
to perform as an artist.
According to Channels TV, the 32-year-old singer who got
married a few months ago, dazzled the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel;
his wife, Martha; and thousands of other party loyalists in the state to her
gospel songs.
Some of the songs she sang include ‘See the way you love
me…’; ‘Jesus, you love me too much’, amongst others.
“Sister Mercy, this is electrifying,” the governor enthused
in his speech after her ministration.
The report of her performance at the rally has been
generating reactions from tweeps as some condemned the move while others
believe she was paid for the job.
Below are some of the reactions compiled from Twitter.
@EsteemKuti: But I thought she was supposed to use the gift
to glorify God. What’s she doing collecting money in a political rally ? She
done turn burna boy
@Chrisamaechi: Abeg allow her earn her pay. Charge them
double if she could. Artists should be free to ply their trade this season.
They are like printers and bus drivers. She knows that at the end, Obi-dience
is the most important thing.
@3xtimesalady: Atleast Udom Emmanuel paid her appearance
fee, wetin concern her? She probably knows how to vote wisely.
@Silad_Chime: If you are a carpenter, and called to fix
Tinubu’s table, you will charge the fee for the service and get the job done.
Na work she go do. You finish, they pay you, you waka. Nothing attached. She
doesn’t need to vote for PDP/ APC. She can actually sing for APC and PDP same
day.
@IkennaArinze: This is a state rally to support one of their
own. She was not at the presidential rally. If she believes that the pdp have
done well in Akwa Ibom, she should carry go.