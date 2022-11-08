COP27: Announcement of the Winners of 2022 YouthADAPT Awards

What: 2022 Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge Awards Ceremony

Who: African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation

When: 10 November 2022, 10:30-12:30 GMT+2

Where: Africa Pavilion at COP27 (Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt). Watch on Livestream

The Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge, launched on 6 September 2021, is an annual competition that invites young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit solutions and business ideas that can drive climate change adaptation and resilience. The challenge is organized by the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, as part of the joint Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program.

At 10:30 am GMT on 10 November, the competition will announce 20 winners during an awards ceremony at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The 20 winners will be eligible to receive business grants of up to $100,000 and the opportunity to participate in a 12-month business accelerator program to help them scale up their businesses and create decent jobs.

The event will include presentations by: Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation; and Mafalda Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds.

The YouthADAPT Solutions Challenge aims to strengthen inclusive growth, and broaden investment and economic opportunities for youth and women in Africa. It is supported by funding from the African Development Bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multidonor Trust Fund.

Awards Ceremony Program

THURSDAY, 10TH NOVEMBER 2022 10:30 – 10: 35 Welcome by Moderator 10:35 – 10:40 Overview of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) and the YouthADAPT initiative 10:40 – 10:50 Speech by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank 10:50 – 10:55 Speech by Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen , CEO, Global Centre on Adaptation 10:55 – 11:00 Remarks by Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission (AUC) 11:00- 11:05 Remarks by Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development, Norway 11:05 – 11:10 Overview of the YouthADAPT Challenge 2021 Edith Ofwona Adera, AAAP Coordinator & Principal Climate Change Officer, African Development Bank

Aramide Abe, Program Lead, Jobs for Youth & Entrepreneurship, Global Center on Adaptation 11:10 – 11:50 Unveiling the YouthADAPT 2022 Winners 11:50 – 11:55 Transition to closing session 11:55 – 12:20 Donor Roundtable and Open Dialogue with Youth entrepreneurs: How can we take the YouthADAPT challenge to scale? 12:20 – 12:25 Closing Reflections: African Union Special Envoy on Youth[1] 12:25- 12:30 Wrap-up by Moderator

[1] To be confirmed.

