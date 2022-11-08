COP27: Announcement of the Winners of 2022 YouthADAPT Awards
What: 2022 Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge Awards Ceremony
Who: African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation
When: 10 November 2022, 10:30-12:30 GMT+2
Where: Africa Pavilion at COP27 (Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt). Watch on Livestream
The Youth Adaptation Solutions (YouthADAPT) Challenge, launched on 6 September 2021, is an annual competition that invites young entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium enterprises in Africa to submit solutions and business ideas that can drive climate change adaptation and resilience. The challenge is organized by the African Development Bank and the Global Center on Adaptation, as part of the joint Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program.
At 10:30 am GMT on 10 November, the competition will announce 20 winners during an awards ceremony at COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt. The 20 winners will be eligible to receive business grants of up to $100,000 and the opportunity to participate in a 12-month business accelerator program to help them scale up their businesses and create decent jobs.
The event will include presentations by: Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank; Prof. Patrick Verkooijen, CEO of the Global Center on Adaptation; and Mafalda Duarte, CEO of Climate Investment Funds.
The YouthADAPT Solutions Challenge aims to strengthen inclusive growth, and broaden investment and economic opportunities for youth and women in Africa. It is supported by funding from the African Development Bank’s Youth Entrepreneurship and Innovation Multidonor Trust Fund.
Awards Ceremony Program
|
THURSDAY, 10TH NOVEMBER 2022
|
10:30 – 10: 35
|
Welcome by Moderator
|
10:35 – 10:40
|
Overview of the Africa Adaptation Acceleration Program (AAAP) and the YouthADAPT initiative
|
10:40 – 10:50
|
Speech by Dr Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank
|
10:50 – 10:55
|
Speech by Prof. Dr. Patrick Verkooijen , CEO, Global Centre on Adaptation
|
10:55 – 11:00
|
Remarks by Ambassador Josefa Leonel Correia Sacko, Commissioner for Rural Economy and Agriculture of the African Union Commission (AUC)
|
11:00- 11:05
|
Remarks by Anne Beathe Tvinnereim, Minister of International Development, Norway
|
11:05 – 11:10
|
Overview of the YouthADAPT Challenge 2021
|
11:10 – 11:50
|
Unveiling the YouthADAPT 2022 Winners
|
11:50 – 11:55
|
Transition to closing session
|
11:55 – 12:20
|
Donor Roundtable and Open Dialogue with Youth entrepreneurs: How can we take the YouthADAPT challenge to scale?
|
12:20 – 12:25
|
Closing Reflections: African Union Special Envoy on Youth[1]
|
12:25- 12:30
|
Wrap-up by Moderator