Singer Chike Celebrates As He Clocks 28

Chike

Nigerian singer and songwriter, Chike, has celebrated himself as he turns 28 on Thursday, January 28, 2021.

The ‘If You No Love Me’ crooner took to his Twitter page to share a lovely picture of himself as he says a word of prayer to God to always watch over him.

He wrote:

Happy Birthday to me My prayer is that God will always watch over me”

Information Nigeria recalls the Anambra State-born The Voice Nigeria first runner-up had hinted at receiving a lot of gifts from his fans on his birthday.

He specifically noted that he is expecting the same birthday treatment given to ex-BBNaija housemates.

