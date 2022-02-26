Singer Burna Boy hints at new album

Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, on Friday hinted that he was working on a new album.

He made this known on his verified Instagram page where he shared pictures of himself in the studio.

“Album mood activated,” his caption read.

The singer had in September 2021 stated that he would not release any album till further notice.

“I might decide to NOT drop an album for a long time. In fact, you know what, no album till further notice,” he said at that time.

However, the Ye crooner’s recent hint showed that he was getting ready for an album release.

Burna Boy’s last album, Twice As Tall, which was released in August 2020, earned the singer his first Grammy award win.

Burna Boy who lost out to Angelique Kidjo in the 2020 Grammy edition won the Best Global Music Album category with his Twice As Tall album, beating Antibalas (FU Chronicles), Bebel Gilberto (Agora), Anoushka Shankar (Love Letters), and Tinariwen (Amadjar).

The album featured guest appearances from Naughty by Nature; the Kenyan band, Sauti Sol; Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour; and Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The Grammys described Twice As Tall as a master class in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force.

