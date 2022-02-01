Singer Bella Shmurda replies LASU, says money is better than degree

Singer, Bella Shmurda has responded after the Lagos State University encouraged him to return to school and earn his degree.

The singer took to Twitter handle to respond while tagging the university, which over the weekend advised him to return.

Shmurda wrote: “4 years in LASU is really nothing.

“Better get tha money! The economy is starving.”

Recall that Shmurda had tweeted on his birthday that he would have been in LASU wining and dining with carryovers, with nothing in his pockets, if he hadn’t gone into music.

LASU responded, encouraging him to return to school to earn his degree by fulfilling the requirements.

Sourced From Nigerian Music