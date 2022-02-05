Singer 9ice, wife welcome second child together

Nigerian singer, Abolore Akande, better known as 9ice, and his wife, Sunkanmi, have announced the birth of their second child, Myla.

Taking to his Instagram page on Friday, 9ice shared a picture of himself and his wife with an obvious baby bump, as he announced the news.

“My baby just delivered a baby,” he wrote.

On her Instagram page, Sunkanmi wrote, “God has been beyond showing out in my life since the beginning of 2021. I am so grateful to him I can’t even begin to put it into words.

“Everything isn’t always sunshine when God blesses you. He also expects you to manage well what he has given you. You really do have to be careful and be ready for all of the residues that come with it.

“And in it, you believe he would never give you more than you can bear. I am super duper thankful. Thank you, Lord for this new addition to our family. Just know baby Myla that you were wished for, longed for, prayed for, and will be forever loved.”

9ice and Sukanmi shared a five-year-old daughter before they tied the knot in a Lagos court two years ago.

Copyright PUNCH.

All rights reserved. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.

Contact: [email protected]

Sourced From Nigerian Music