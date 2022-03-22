Simi celebrates record number of streams; Court sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

CBN says it disbursed ₦1.3trn to power sector in five years

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) says it has disbursed over ₦1.3 trillion to support power supply in the last five years.

At a news conference following a meeting of the Bankers Committee in Abuja Monday, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele said, “so, what we are trying to say here is that the CBN has always been there to support the power sector.

‘’Like you all know, we have disbursed over 1.3 trillion naira in the last five years to support through the Generators or Discos or to acquire equipment or to buy metres or to improve what is being paid to electricity generating companies;

‘’So that they can continue to pay for their gas and then the system can continue to operate.’’

Court dismisses terrorism charges against journalist Agba Jalingo

A Federal High Court, Calabar, has dismissed the terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime charges against Agba Jalingo.

The judge, Ijeoma Ojukwu Monday, dismissed the charges against Jalingo, the publisher of an online newspaper, CrossRiverWatch, after the Cross River Government withdrew the charges against him, according to a report published by CrossRiverWatch.

Jalingo was arrested in August 2019 for accusing the Cross River Governor, Ben Ayade, of diverting ₦500 million belonging to the state. He was charged for terrorism, treasonable felony, and cybercrime, and incarcerated for about 179 days, despite global outrage against the government’s action.

Judiciary again sacks 20 Cross River lawmakers

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja yesterday sacked 20 Cross River lawmakers for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In his ruling, Justice Taiwo held that there was no justification for the defection of the lawmakers. The defected lawmakers include two House of Representatives members and 18 members of the State House of Assembly. Justice Taiwo specifically said the lawmakers needed to vacate their seats since they had abandoned the party which brought them to power.

Also, yesterday, the legal battle surrounding the sacking of Ebonyi Governor Dave Umahi, his deputy Dr Kelechi Igwe and the 16 lawmakers moved to the Abuja division of the Appeal Court.

Super Eagles players arrive camp

Nine of the invited twenty-five players are already in the Super Eagles’ Wells Carlton Hotel camp, Abuja, in preparation for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Ghana.

The early arrivals include Ahmed Musa, William Troost-Ekong, Frank Onyeka, Leon Balogun, Odion Ighalo, Ola Aina, Semi Ajayi, Daniel Akpeyi and Oghenekaro Etebo.

Meanwhile, Ghana is expected to cap seven new players in the matches against Nigeria, hoping that the new legs will get them the World Cup ticket.

Singer, Simi makes history with 100 million streams on Audiomack

Singer, Simi, has become the first Nigerian female artiste to reach 100 million streams on Audiomack.

She was elated for the historical achievement on the popular global music streaming platform.

Sourced From Nigerian Music