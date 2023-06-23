Sierra Leone ready for Saturday polls to elect new president

Sierra Leone electoral commission confirmed Friday it has done over 100 percent distribution of the electoral materials countrywide and that it was ready to conduct the much-awaited election in the West African country.

Some 1.78 million people are expected to vote Saturday in an election that has been deemed crucial for both the ruling party and the opposition.

The election body confirmed all the voting materials including the ballot papers and boxes have been distributed countrywide.

The main opposition party, All People’s Congress, has reiterated that this is a must-win election while the ruling Sierra Leone People’s Party has also maintained to defend its position.

The electoral body has reiterated the need to maintain peace during the entire process in one of West African most volatile countries.

The two main contenders are the incumbent president Maada Bio and the opposition leader Samura Kamara enjoy massive support from different regions in the country.

Their policies are what voters will look into before casting their votes on Saturday.

Sourced from Africanews

