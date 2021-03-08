Sheikh Gumi: You Are Sowing Seeds Of Discord And Rebellion By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

We have been subjected to torture and humiliation by the draconian law system in Nigeria. Our bones and flesh have adapted to horrific conditions, so that the injuries inflicted on us have damaged our vocal system and rendered us helpless.

The situations we are currently facing in Nigeria have taken away our pride and humanity, our reasoning faculties have been shattered by the vagabonds in power, who successfully crush our rights and weaponise poverty against us.

We live in a society where it is the highest bidder who gets “justice.” The approbation of criminality in the other hand, facilitates kidnapping as a business of the day, while people see immorality as a way of life.

Impunity tends to become a culture, as kidnapping becomes a lucrative business in Nigeria. In fact, negotiating with terrorists confirms that this government has no regard for human lives.

Our journey as a country through thorns and storms to free ourselves from the shackles of slavery has not yielded any good result. All our efforts to liberate this country have been compromised by our political and religious leaders.







Sheikh Gumi who suddenly became a terrorists sympathiser should be questioned. The indecent way of his approaches by seeking amnesty for terrorists who have maimed, raped and killed innocent people, calls for serious concern. His justification of terrorism by drawing comparisons with the civil war reveals that Sheikh Gumi is a dangerous man.

Banditry as one of the challenges to security, is a war that we all need to defeat. We should not allow sentiments and emotions to totally ruin the peace of this country.

Perhaps it has become important that Gumi be told the position of Islam about how criminals should be treated:

The Holy Qur’an in chapter 4 verse 135 says “O you who believe! be maintainers of justice, bearers of witness of Allah’s sake, though it may be against your own selves or (your) parents or near relatives; if he be rich or poor, Allah is nearer to them both in compassion; therefore do not follow (your) low desires, lest you deviate; and if you swerve or turn aside, then surely Allah is aware of what you do”.

The verse mentioned in the Holy Qur’an shows clearly that Sheikh Gumi followed his low desire by constituting nuisance and misleading the public to a wrong direction.

And if Sheikh Gumi is in doubt or thinking that romancing with killers will end banditry. Let me draw his attention to another verse in the Holy Qur’an, chapter 6 verse 151 says:

“Come I will recite what your Lord has forbidden to you (remember) that you do not associate anything with Him and show kindness to your parents, and do not slay your children for (fear of) poverty. We provide for you and for them, and do not draw nigh to indecencies, those of them which are apparent and those which are concealed, and do not kill the soul which Allah has forbidden except for the requirements of justice; this He has enjoined you with that you may understand”.

We are in a country where mediocrity is celebrated, Gumi has sold out his conscience for pettiness. The verse of the Holy Qur’an above states clearly that to kill an innocent person is a sin except when required by the law of the land.

Amputation is not the antidote for headache, and radical courses of an actions require caution. A government that keeps paying ransoms to terrorists with the help of some religious leaders will never have peace. Going to the criminal hideous to Negotiate for ransoms is totally unacceptable.

Nigerian government should stop playing with terrorists, no region is safe. Insecurity is what ordinary Nigerians are facing every day and a solution to this menace should not be considered through negotiations. They should allow justice to weigh on it scale.

With the way things are going, don’t be surprised if terrorists under the guise of bandits take over some government houses in the country and hijack government parastatals. The country is clearly sitting on the keg of gun powder.

It should be noted that a country where there is no law, no justice would be served. Sheikh Gumi should desist from misleading people out of his ignorance and walk the talk he preaches.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters