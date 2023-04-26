What: Seychelles Civil Society Organizations Open Day

Who: African Development Bank East Africa and Seychellois CSOs

When: Thursday, 27 April 2023, 10:00 am – 12:30 pm (GMT+4)

Where: Citizen’s Engagement Platform Seychelles (CEPS) Office, Room 28, Orion Mall, Victoria Mahe, Seychelles

We are delighted to announce Civil Society Open Days will be held in Seychelles on Thursday 27 April 2023. The African Development Bank invites Seychellois civil society organizations to discuss its country strategy and portfolio and to identify opportunities and interventions for the sustainable and inclusive development of Seychelles.

Open days provide an opportunity for CSOs to showcase their work, engage with stakeholders, and explore new opportunities for collaboration. They will be given opportunities to provide feedback, learn about the Bank’s objectives, and find synergies to achieve life-changing solutions for those we support.

CSOs play a pivotal role in raising the voices of poor and marginalized people, advocating for the work they do on the ground — particularly in areas of fragile governance and post-conflict setting — and, increasing public sector accountability and transparency through strong support for good governance. As such, the African Development Bank recognizes that their inputs are an essential building block in the foundation for a better, thriving Seychellois society.

We invite all interested parties to take part in the Open Days and help to build this transformative community together. Please save the dates and stay tuned for updates and more information on our website and social media platforms.

African Development Bank Group