Sensational Nigerian-American Music Artist B’Kem Releases Fire EP

Aug 26, 2021 – Rising music sensation, B’Kem has proudly announced that he will be releasing a new EP titled ‘Take’ on the 15th of August, 2021. ‘Take’ will feature eight hit tracks, alongside a video, and will be available on all digital streaming and video platforms.

B’Kem has always been on the radar of fans and admirers alike since breaking onto the music scene. He has performed all over, appeared in multiple media outlets, and has had his music played worldwide. Recently he captured attention with the release of the song“Black Lives Matter”, which has been raking in streams due to its powerful messages.

B’kem is the first African American male to perform at the Colors of Love platform, he was nominated for best male artist 2020 by Afrifamu, best inspirational worship leader 2020 by Marantha Awards, USA. The same organization also nominated his songs“Take” and“Black lives matter” for, best praise/exaltation song 2020, best supplication/petition song 2020, and best teaching song 2020 – ‘black lives matter’.

Since the release of his debut single years ago, B’Kem has not looked back, fostering an understanding of his self-taught songwriting ability combined with his unique talent. Since then, he has taken the music world by storm, created his unique style by combining multiple contemporary music genres, and worked on numerous other collaborative projects.

After listening to his latest single,“Take”, your head will be literally brimming with words and messages just waiting to be tied together by the power of your faith. Faith and self-belief, are two things B’kem has coexisted with, or rather, has been fueled by.

About B’kem:

Born to Nigerian parents and living in south central Los Angeles, meant life was never easy for him. He grew up with the cruel echo of words like,“you’re not good enough,” and“you’re not meant to do music.” Yet despite being told that he had to either be a lawyer, doctor or engineer, B’kem went to The Los Angeles Recording School and Graduated with a Sound Engineering Degree. He has never looked back since.

