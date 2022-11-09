Senegalese optimistic about Sadio Mane’s return before World Cup begins

Sadio Mane’s absence in the upcoming FIFA World Cup has been term unimaginable and shocking by Senegalese. His absence has shuttered hopes, especially among football enthusiasts who were hoping to see him fly the country’s flag in Doha.

To the football supporters, it is a nightmare and the worst is yet to come for the Lions of Teranga in their upcoming matches.

“I welcomed it badly because it is a bad one and not only for Senegal but also the whole world. Sadio is an extraordinary player, indispensable in the team. Without Sadio Mané, the Senegalese team is a disaster. Without Sadio, the Senegalese team won’t be successful,” one fan said.

“The absence of Sadio Mané will not help us because he is the hope of our team, he is also the leader and we really love him. So his absence will be a blow. If he doesn’t play in this World Cup, I won’t follow the games,” another football fan said.

His exit on Tuesday due to injury had caused much concern and this Wednesday morning, the Senegalese woke up to this terrible news: the probable withdrawal of Sadio Mané for the next World Cup.

This announcement shook the entire nation especially in Dakar despite previous hopes by the Senegalese that the star of the team might recover before the beginning of the competition in ten days.

“No, I believe it. I think he will come back. He is a great player. He has the potential and is physically ready. Therefore, if a player who is physically stable gets injured, I believe he can recover quickly. So he will come back and for that, I believe. He will go to the World Cup. I am very optimistic about that,” a fan said.

All eyes are now turned to Aliou Cissé, the coach of the African champions who is yet to announce the names of his final team this Friday.

Sourced from Africanews