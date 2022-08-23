Selena Gomez Excited To Work With Rema On New Song

Selena Gomez, an American singer, actor, and beauty tycoon has debuted her first collaboration with Rema.

The singer is a big fan of the actress, who just announced on Instagram that she will be releasing a song with the musician.

On August 26, the song “Calm Down” remix is scheduled for release. Selena acknowledged her delight at appearing in his song.

Selena expressed her desire for her fans to like and enjoy the song in the video she posted with her more than 200 million followers.

Speaking about meeting the performer, she expressed excitement at finally meeting the person who had requested a duet.

She wrote: “I am really excited to see the person that asked me to do his song. The song is fun. I hope people like it”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music