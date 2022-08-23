Primate Ayodele condoles gospel musician, Dare Melody on mother’s demise

The Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent condolence messages to popular gospel musician, Dare Melody over the demise of his beloved mother.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele noted that the musician’s mother will always be remembered for her good deeds and for being the vessel that brought Dare Melody, who is a gift to the Christian body, into this world.

In his message, the man of God hailed the deceased for training Dare Melody in the way of the Lord and ensuring he stays in Christ, which is one of the reasons he is still propagating the gospel of Christ through spirit-filled songs till date.

Also, Primate Ayodele urged Dare Melody to be cheerful because on the last day, he will be reunited with his mother at the feet of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Furthermore, he prayed that God grants her eternal rest.

“I condole with Gospel musician, Dare Melody, who is like a son to me, on the death of his beloved mother. She will always be remembered for her good deeds and the role she played in bringing Dare Melody to the world.

“She trained Dare Melody in the way it should be and today, the Christian body is benefiting from the good works God is doing with the ministry of Dare Melody.

‘’I urge Dare Melody not to mourn like those without hope but to be rest assured that on the last day, he will be reunited with his mother at the feet of our Lord Jesus Christ’’

‘’I pray God grants the family the fortitude to bear this loss and that the deceased rest in perfect peace, Amen’’

