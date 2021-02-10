Second edition of FIFAe Continental Cup confirmed for FIFA Online 4 Series

FIFA Online 4 Series announced for 2021

Action-packed season to kick-off with FIFAe Champions Cup in March

Ultimate fame on the line at FIFAe Continental Cup in November 2021

EA SPORTS and FIFA have today confirmed the FIFA Online 4 Series on the Road to the FIFAe Continental Cup 2021™, FIFA’s esports club competition on FIFA Online 4. The best teams will aim to challenge the reigning champions Purple Mood E-Sport and showcase their skills on the biggest stages of FIFA Online 4.

Pride and glory are on the line as clubs can collect FIFA Online 4 Series Ranking Points at three Champions Cups throughout the season to be among the elite 16 teams to qualify for the FIFAe Continental Cup 2021.

Each Champions Cup (1x FIFAe Champions Cup, 2x EA Champions Cup) will see three teams from each territory (China PR, Korea Republic, Thailand, Vietnam) challenge their rivals to fulfil their dreams to ascend the top spots in the rankings.

Following the action-fuelled season, the top eight overall ranked teams will qualify directly to the FIFAe Continental Cup, as well as the two highest-ranked teams from each territory.

Competitors will start their journey to fight for prestige and crucial ranking points at the first-ever FIFAe Champions Cup Spring 2021™ taking place at the end of March.

“After a world-class level of competition at the inaugural FIFAe Continental Cup last year, we can’t wait to kick off the new season in March,” said Adrian Rölli, Head of eFootball at FIFA. “The events will provide a stage for the emerging superstars of the scene to continue writing their own stories and to inspire fans and future competitors.”

“The upcoming FIFA Online 4 Series season promises to be the biggest one yet. We’re excited about the development of the FIFA Online 4 competitive scene, delivering strong domestic events with our partners in every market, as well as expanding our international competition. We look forward to delighting both our fans and competitors with a packed schedule this year,” said Piotr Pilich, Deputy Commissioner of FIFA Online at EA.

The event schedule for the FIFA Online 4 Series 2021 can be found below:

FIFAe Champions Cup Spring 2021™:

27 March: Draft

29 – 31 March: Group Stage

2 – 4 April: Knockout Stage & Final

EA Champions Cup Summer 2021 – June 2021

EA Champions Cup Autumn 2021 – September 2021

FIFAe Continental Cup 2021™ – End of October with the final taking place in November

Further information about the respective events will be released throughout the season on FIFA.com, FIFA.GG and the FIFAe Weibo channel.

Sourced from FIFA