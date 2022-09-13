Scuffles in Senegal’s new parliament taint first session

Quarrel over debate and anger. On Monday, the 14th assembly of Senegal convened for the first time since the July election. Tension was high and MPs highly strung. Per the agenda, the 165 members of parliament were to elect their president.

However, the assembly failed to reach an agreement on electoral process so much so that the deputies of the opposition and the presidential camp came to blows and the police were called.

It’s eventually Amadou Mame Diop, a member of the ruling coalition who was elected. The vote was boycotted by the main opposition parties, Yewwi Askan wii and Wallu Senegal which failed to name a single candidate.

The two parties struck a blow against the ruling coalition during the last election; winning 80 seats to force the president’s Benno bock Yakar coalition to look for allies to keep its absolute majority. Mps are elected for a five-year period. This time, more than 44 % of seats are held by women — the biggest share in West Africa.

Sourced from Africanews