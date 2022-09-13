“Burna Boy is the person I learnt from” – Nigerian singer Omah Lay hails Burna Boy

Omah Lay, a popular singer, has hailed Grammy winner Burna Boy.

Speaking during an interview with Pulse, Omah Lay said that he learns from Burna Boy from time to time.

The Nigerian singer, who described Burna as a classic said that he has long been a fan of hit maker for a very long time as he has been listening to him all his life.

He further emphasised that no artist comes close to the singer in terms of songwriting.

“When it comes to pen- game, I leave it for Burna …… Burna boy is the person that i learnt from”, he captioned the video.

KFN recalls that Grammy award winning artiste Burna Boy lost his cool yet again on social media while trading words with Wizkid fans.

In the process, the singer revealed the kind of life he used to leave before he came into the Nigerian music industry.

According to the self-acclaimed African giant, he doesn’t care about being the biggest Nigerian artiste, he is just happy that he is doing what he loves and can take care of his people.

He continued by saying that many people would be happier for him if they knew half of the things he has gone through, risking his life to make money.

In another deleted tweet, Burna disclosed that he came straight into the music industry from Chelmsford prison in the UK and he had no idea he would live long enough till now.

“Nigeria real doesn’t know me. I don’t care to be the biggest Nigerian artist. I’m just happy I can do what I love and care of my people from it. If you knew just glad of the shit I used to do for money risking my freedom daily, you would be way happier for me. I came into the music industry straight from Chelmsford HMP. I had no idea I would even live this long. So when people talk about me now, it’s all just funny. Of course I would perform with my injured leg or even no legs or no arms,” he wrote.

Sourced From Nigerian Music