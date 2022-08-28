SAMA28: Nomfundo Moh, Sun El Musician among first batch of winners

The South African Music Awards (Samas) 2022 geared up for its prestigious award show on Saturday evening when they announced the first batch of winners in Sun City.

The actually live ceremony will take place on Sunday evening hosted by Nandi Madiba.

As there were over 1,300 submissions for Samas 22 ceremony, this year’s list was packed, why the winners’ announcements were separated between two days.

The first batch of winners included popular artists such as Nomufundo Moh winning Best Afro-pop album.

Moh had a successful breakout year with hits such as Soft Life and Phakade Lami.

She posted that winning Best Afro-pop album was a dream come true, “my heart is full,” she said.

Sun El Musician and Azana won Best Remix of the Year for Uhuru.

Samas 22 awarded Yvonne Chaka Chaka the inaugural Chairman’s Award for her unique and outstanding contributions to the music industry’s growth, success and sustainability.

Another notable mention is Alice Phoebe Lou, the South African, Berlin-based singer-songwriter who won Best Alternative Music Album for Glow.

Lou was nominated for two albums in the same category.

Here’s first batch of Samas 22 winners (highlighted in bold):

Best Adult Contemporary Album

Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki

Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane

Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay

Elephant In The Room – Watershed

Brother – Jacob Swann

Best Classical/Instrumental Album

African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa

Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone

It Takes Three – Charl Du Plessis Trio

Afrikaans – Scheppel

Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir

Best African Adult Contemporary Album

Cwaka – Mandisi Dyantyis

Thetha Mama – The One Who Sings

Camagu – Ntando

2020 – Joe Nina

The Red Stoep – Nomfusi

Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album

Volume – Die Heuwels Fantasties

Al Die Ysters – Jan Jan Jan

Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn – Neil Sandilands

Twintigeenentwintig – Jennifer Zamudio

Woorde – Jodi Jantjies

Best Traditional Album

Tshihwilili Tshanga – Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila

Dlozified – Mkhanyakude

Dziya Fhirtana – Vha Venda Cultural Group

Mathotse – Tau Sebata

Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf

Best Reggae Album

Trailblazer – Reign Afrika

He Crowned I Emperor – Skeleton Blazer

Hard To Believe – Ras Canly

The Shift – Botanist Mr Lamington

Ngatanngwe – Red I Scorch

Best Jazz Album

History In A Frame – Jimmy Dludlu

At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes – Herbie Tsoaeli

Music From My People – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane

Revision – Steve Dyer

Quiet Please – McCoy Mrubata

Best Contemporary Faith Music Album

Sacrificial Worship (Live) – Pulane Maphari

My Heart To Him – Thabelo

Denga – Kingdmusic

Find Me Singing – Lauren Cullen

The 34th Psalm – Ncebakazi Msomi

Best Traditional Faith Music Album

Vela Nkosi – Jumbo

In the Beginning – Paul K

Heaven’s Scroll – Puleng March

The Great Revival – Takie Ndou

Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza

Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album

Similapha Nkosi – NUZ Voices Of Joy

Ba Bosiu – Isaac and The Mighty Messengers

Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi – JTG Gospel Choir

Ore Etele Mohloeki – The Harmony Singers Artist Development

Swi Lava Yeso – Zion Iskhalanga Academy

Best Maskandi Album

Idaymani – Thokozani Langa

Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi

Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala

Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle

Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu

Best Alternative Music Album

Glow – Alice Phoebe Lou

City Of God and The Jungle Below – Daniel Baron

Night Speak – Lo-Ghost

Romance Was Born – Anna Wolf

Child’s Play – Alice Phoebe Lou

Best Rock Album

Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls

Headlights Dream – Steve Louw

Revolution – Tim Parr

Ennui – Deity’s Muse

Sacred Sound – Albert Frost

Best R&B/Soul Album

It’s All You – Brian Temba

Real Talk – P.Postman

The Arrival – Melleng

Sour Milk – Joda Kgosi

It Is What It is – Mikhale Jones

Best Pop Album

Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah

Souvenirs – Jeremy Loops

Motion – Tresor

A Journal – Bonj

Don’t Let Go – Jacky Carpede

Beste Pop Album

Niks Vergelyk – Posduif

Hier Waar Ek Nou Is – Juan Boucher

Prisma – Janie Bay

Rugsak – Elandrê

Roekeloos – Rita Li

Best Afro Pop Album

Amagama – Nomfundo Moh

iStiff – Mnqobi Yazo

New Faces To Old Problems – Bonga Kwana

Sukulila – Cici

Amalobolo – Aubrey Qwana

Best Produced Music Video

‘When House Was House’ by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA – Mabi Ntuli and Shona

‘Inhlupheko’ by Big Zulu – Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase

‘Playback’ by K.O. – Ted Magerman

‘Mamezala’’ by Mafikizolo ft. Simmy – Dale Fortune

‘Finessin’ by AKA – Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla

Best Engineered Album of the Year

It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio – Peter Auret

Candid by Moonga K – Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi

Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini – Zakes Bantwini

Pheli Makaveli by 25K – Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza

City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron – Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller

Rest of Africa Award

‘If Orange Was A Place’ – Tems (Nigeria)

‘Son of A Tribe’ – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)

‘Karabo’’ – Malome Vector (Lesotho)

Boyfriend’ – Ckay (Nigeria)

‘Love & Isolation’ – Tay Iwar (Nigeria)

Remix of the Year

Sun-El Musician, Azana and Da Capo – Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana

Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo – Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate

Lira and DJ Maphorisa – Feel Good by Lira

Da Capo – Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle

DJ Cleo – Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe

Best Kwaito Album

Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma

Don’t Lose Focus – Sukiri Papa

Let Dogs Lie Low – Simple Eugene

Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy

Trip To Jozi – King Razo

Best Gqom Album

Umshunqo Reloaded – Dladla Mshunqisi

Khula – Bello No Gallo

Summer Banger – Dlala Thukzin

Best Of The Best – T-Man

The Journey – Slenda Da Dancing DJ

Best Dance Album

Musique – Chymamusique

Muzika – Miza

Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini

When House Was House – Mobi Dixon

African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician

Chairman’s Award

Yvonne Chaka Chaka

Best Selling Artist

Notumato by Young Stunna

Zakes Bantwini is the big favourite for Samas 22 winners on Sunday evening, after receiving seven nominations, most notably Best Record of the Year for his smash hit Osama.

