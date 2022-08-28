#SAMA28: Nomfundo Moh, Sun El Musician among first batch of winners
The South African Music Awards (Samas) 2022 geared up for its prestigious award show on Saturday evening when they announced the first batch of winners in Sun City.
The actually live ceremony will take place on Sunday evening hosted by Nandi Madiba.
As there were over 1,300 submissions for Samas 22 ceremony, this year’s list was packed, why the winners’ announcements were separated between two days.
ALSO READ: Zakes Bantwini leads SA Music Awards with 7 nominations
The first batch of winners included popular artists such as Nomufundo Moh winning Best Afro-pop album.
Moh had a successful breakout year with hits such as Soft Life and Phakade Lami.
She posted that winning Best Afro-pop album was a dream come true, “my heart is full,” she said.
Sun El Musician and Azana won Best Remix of the Year for Uhuru.
Samas 22 awarded Yvonne Chaka Chaka the inaugural Chairman’s Award for her unique and outstanding contributions to the music industry’s growth, success and sustainability.
Another notable mention is Alice Phoebe Lou, the South African, Berlin-based singer-songwriter who won Best Alternative Music Album for Glow.
Lou was nominated for two albums in the same category.
Here’s first batch of Samas 22 winners (highlighted in bold):
Best Adult Contemporary Album
- Platinumb Heart Open – Msaki
- Tapestry – Thapelo Lekoane
- Where The Light Gets In – Pat McCay
- Elephant In The Room – Watershed
- Brother – Jacob Swann
Best Classical/Instrumental Album
- African Bird – Khanyisile Mthetwa
- Pangaea – Wouter Kellerman and David Arkenstone
- It Takes Three – Charl Du Plessis Trio
- Afrikaans – Scheppel
- Franco Prinsloo: Kruis Van Liefde – Franco Prinsloo and Vox Chamber Choir
Best African Adult Contemporary Album
- Cwaka – Mandisi Dyantyis
- Thetha Mama – The One Who Sings
- Camagu – Ntando
- 2020 – Joe Nina
- The Red Stoep – Nomfusi
Beste Kontemporêre Musiek Album
- Volume – Die Heuwels Fantasties
- Al Die Ysters – Jan Jan Jan
- Sangoma Sandilands and Jou Pa Se Posse Maanskyn – Neil Sandilands
- Twintigeenentwintig – Jennifer Zamudio
- Woorde – Jodi Jantjies
Best Traditional Album
- Tshihwilili Tshanga – Dr Mercy Masakona Madzivhandila
- Dlozified – Mkhanyakude
- Dziya Fhirtana – Vha Venda Cultural Group
- Mathotse – Tau Sebata
- Hantam Kerfees – Klipwerf
Best Reggae Album
- Trailblazer – Reign Afrika
- He Crowned I Emperor – Skeleton Blazer
- Hard To Believe – Ras Canly
- The Shift – Botanist Mr Lamington
- Ngatanngwe – Red I Scorch
Best Jazz Album
- History In A Frame – Jimmy Dludlu
- At This Point In Time Voices in Volumes – Herbie Tsoaeli
- Music From My People – Sibusiso Mash Mashiloane
- Revision – Steve Dyer
- Quiet Please – McCoy Mrubata
Best Contemporary Faith Music Album
- Sacrificial Worship (Live) – Pulane Maphari
- My Heart To Him – Thabelo
- Denga – Kingdmusic
- Find Me Singing – Lauren Cullen
- The 34th Psalm – Ncebakazi Msomi
Best Traditional Faith Music Album
- Vela Nkosi – Jumbo
- In the Beginning – Paul K
- Heaven’s Scroll – Puleng March
- The Great Revival – Takie Ndou
- Shrubs of Chronicle (Live) – Zaza
Best African Indigenous Faith Music Album
- Similapha Nkosi – NUZ Voices Of Joy
- Ba Bosiu – Isaac and The Mighty Messengers
- Re Kopa Go Wena Ramasedi – JTG Gospel Choir
- Ore Etele Mohloeki – The Harmony Singers Artist Development
- Swi Lava Yeso – Zion Iskhalanga Academy
Best Maskandi Album
- Idaymani – Thokozani Langa
- Ziyashisa – Makhamnandi
- Wangikhulisa uMama – Shwi Nomtekhala
- Phakathi Komhlane nembeleko – Udumakahle
- Ivila Laselawini – Mzukulu
Best Alternative Music Album
- Glow – Alice Phoebe Lou
- City Of God and The Jungle Below – Daniel Baron
- Night Speak – Lo-Ghost
- Romance Was Born – Anna Wolf
- Child’s Play – Alice Phoebe Lou
Best Rock Album
- Partypocalypse – Springbok Nude Girls
- Headlights Dream – Steve Louw
- Revolution – Tim Parr
- Ennui – Deity’s Muse
- Sacred Sound – Albert Frost
Best R&B/Soul Album
- It’s All You – Brian Temba
- Real Talk – P.Postman
- The Arrival – Melleng
- Sour Milk – Joda Kgosi
- It Is What It is – Mikhale Jones
Best Pop Album
- Trouble In Paradise – Shekhinah
- Souvenirs – Jeremy Loops
- Motion – Tresor
- A Journal – Bonj
- Don’t Let Go – Jacky Carpede
Beste Pop Album
- Niks Vergelyk – Posduif
- Hier Waar Ek Nou Is – Juan Boucher
- Prisma – Janie Bay
- Rugsak – Elandrê
- Roekeloos – Rita Li
Best Afro Pop Album
- Amagama – Nomfundo Moh
- iStiff – Mnqobi Yazo
- New Faces To Old Problems – Bonga Kwana
- Sukulila – Cici
- Amalobolo – Aubrey Qwana
Best Produced Music Video
- ‘When House Was House’ by Mobi Dixon feat. Mariechan and JNR SA – Mabi Ntuli and Shona
- ‘Inhlupheko’ by Big Zulu – Edward (Gobi Beast) and Ofentse Mwase
- ‘Playback’ by K.O. – Ted Magerman
- ‘Mamezala’’ by Mafikizolo ft. Simmy – Dale Fortune
- ‘Finessin’ by AKA – Mninizo Sitho and Nhlanhla
Best Engineered Album of the Year
- It Takes Three by Charl Du Plessis Trio – Peter Auret
- Candid by Moonga K – Greg Abrahams, Mike Zietsman and Vicente Espi
- Ghetto King by Zakes Bantwini – Zakes Bantwini
- Pheli Makaveli by 25K – Sibabalwe Andile Fiphaza
- City Of God and The Jungle Below by Daniel Baron – Daniel Baron and Darryn Muller
Rest of Africa Award
- ‘If Orange Was A Place’ – Tems (Nigeria)
- ‘Son of A Tribe’ – Edgar Muzah (Zimbabwe)
- ‘Karabo’’ – Malome Vector (Lesotho)
- Boyfriend’ – Ckay (Nigeria)
- ‘Love & Isolation’ – Tay Iwar (Nigeria)
Remix of the Year
- Sun-El Musician, Azana and Da Capo – Uhuru by Sun-El Musician and Azana
- Manyelo Dafro, Bassekou Kouyate and Da Capo – Ladon by Manyelo Dafro ft Basekou Kouyate
- Lira and DJ Maphorisa – Feel Good by Lira
- Da Capo – Mama by Josiah De Disciple and Boohle
- DJ Cleo – Gcina Impilo Yam by Bucy Radebe
Best Kwaito Album
- Ama Roto Vol.2 – Reece Madlisa and Zuma
- Don’t Lose Focus – Sukiri Papa
- Let Dogs Lie Low – Simple Eugene
- Kwaito Pallet – Shisaboy
- Trip To Jozi – King Razo
Best Gqom Album
- Umshunqo Reloaded – Dladla Mshunqisi
- Khula – Bello No Gallo
- Summer Banger – Dlala Thukzin
- Best Of The Best – T-Man
- The Journey – Slenda Da Dancing DJ
Best Dance Album
- Musique – Chymamusique
- Muzika – Miza
- Ghetto King – Zakes Bantwini
- When House Was House – Mobi Dixon
- African Electronic Dance Music – Sun-El Musician
Chairman’s Award
- Yvonne Chaka Chaka
Best Selling Artist
- Notumato by Young Stunna
Zakes Bantwini is the big favourite for Samas 22 winners on Sunday evening, after receiving seven nominations, most notably Best Record of the Year for his smash hit Osama.