My music, a special blend of Afro pop, Afro-fusion —Oluwabeevee

Fast rising Nigerian artiste and song writer Ayeleso Bamidele Victor popularly as OLUWABEEVEE was born on 15th of June 1993 and hails from Ekiti state. The rapper turn singer started singing unprofessionally in school in 2008 which started from his love for dancing around his college environment.

He labels his genre of music as a fine blend of Afro beat, Afro-pop and Afro-fusion,he has shown his versatile strength in music through his recent collaboration with LYTA and PORTABLE.

He is to release his official EP titled NTB (NOT THE BEST) which is set to be out on the 30th of September 2022. He describes his musical experience as a journey which he tends to continue to learn, evolve and grow in. The five track EP was inspired by his environment and evolving sound.

The independent artiste is set to entertain his growing fan base with this amazing body of works which is definitely going to make them move to the beat and have a good time.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Insecurity: 5,000 Nigerian Children May Die Of Starvation By October —UN

THE United Nations has raised the alarm that no fewer than 5,000 children in war-ravaged northeastern Nigeria will die of starvation in the next two months unless the world raises the necessary funds for intervention…

My London Meetings With Obasanjo, Tinubu, Atiku, Obi In Nigeria’s Interest —Wike

RIVERS State governor, Nyesom Wike, on Friday said that his London meetings with the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and former President Olusegun Obasanjo were in the interest of the nation…

Bandits Stole My Chickens, Cut Off My Arms —Zamfara Man

A victim of a bandits attack, Ismail Mohammed, has explained how his life took a turn for the worse with the loss of his arms….

Sourced From Nigerian Music