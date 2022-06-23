You are here
Africa 

Sadio Mané officially joins Bayern Munich until 2025

Village Reporter,

Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

After six seasons with the British club Liverpool in 269 matches and tallied 120 goals)

The transfer fee is reportedly around $43 million for Mane, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

The Senegal star has signed a three-year deal and his arrival is seen as a coup for Julian Nagelsmann’s men and the Bundesliga.

“I chose Bayern Munich because although I had other offers, it is the right moment to move on and come here,” he told a press conference.

“I met the coach (Nagelsmann) and for me, it was really important to know the project. I could see myself playing in the team straight away and I didn’t think twice.”

His signing will ease the pain for Bayern if wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, while Germany winger Serge Gnabry is also stalling over a contract extension.

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Africa 

Sadio Mané officially joins Bayern Munich until 2025

Village Reporter,

Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

After six seasons with the British club Liverpool in 269 matches and tallied 120 goals)

The transfer fee is reportedly around $43 million for Mane, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

The Senegal star has signed a three-year deal and his arrival is seen as a coup for Julian Nagelsmann’s men and the Bundesliga.

“I chose Bayern Munich because although I had other offers, it is the right moment to move on and come here,” he told a press conference.

“I met the coach (Nagelsmann) and for me, it was really important to know the project. I could see myself playing in the team straight away and I didn’t think twice.”

His signing will ease the pain for Bayern if wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, while Germany winger Serge Gnabry is also stalling over a contract extension.

Sourced from Africanews

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.