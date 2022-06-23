Sadio Mané officially joins Bayern Munich until 2025

Bayern Munich have signed Sadio Mane from Liverpool, both clubs confirmed Wednesday, as the Senegal attacker has signed a three-year deal with the Bundesliga champions.

After six seasons with the British club Liverpool in 269 matches and tallied 120 goals)

The transfer fee is reportedly around $43 million for Mane, who won the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup during six years on Merseyside.

The Senegal star has signed a three-year deal and his arrival is seen as a coup for Julian Nagelsmann’s men and the Bundesliga.

“I chose Bayern Munich because although I had other offers, it is the right moment to move on and come here,” he told a press conference.

“I met the coach (Nagelsmann) and for me, it was really important to know the project. I could see myself playing in the team straight away and I didn’t think twice.”

His signing will ease the pain for Bayern if wantaway striker Robert Lewandowski leaves the club, while Germany winger Serge Gnabry is also stalling over a contract extension.

Sourced from Africanews