Rwanda remembers victims of the 1994 Tutsi genocide

It has been exaclty 27 years, since the 1994 Tutsi genocide started in Rwanda.

A sad day comemorated each year by the presidency to remember the victims of the orchestrated mass killings.

Alongside his wife Jeannette, Rwandan President Paul Kagame, lit the flame of hope at the Kigali Genocide Memorial, where the remains of 250,000 victims are buried.

Is is estimated that close to a million people died in the 1994 genocide, which to this day, remains a painful scar for Rwandan people.

Sourced from Africanews