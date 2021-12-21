Rwanda, DRC organize trade fair, seek to boost trade coorperation

Business representatives from the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Private sector attended the Rwandan National trade fair for the very first time on Monday.

The event presents an opportunity to the two countries not just to make sales and exhibit the new products, but also to sign a trade agreement with the Rwandan Private Sector Federation that will facilitate trade and boost business cooperation between the countries.

“We are here to showcase Congolese products, our food, our activities, what we manufacture in Congo, we are here in Congo to sell, to sell and to look for a market, it workout in this expo, in all we are very happy,” said Brigitte Gisuba, a DRC businesswoman.

Stakeholders in the agreement further called on the inclusion of local traders in the deal for the benefit of locals between the two countries.

The agreement comes after the DRC announced it would be joining the East African region, hoping to boost its exports to other countries in the region.

Rwanda is also eyeing the wide market in Congo for Rwandan products.

Through the trade agreement, both countries stand to benefit in the long run.

All sectors in Rwanda are eyeing Congo, particularly Manufacturing, made in Rwanda, and agriculture. There’s a lot of cross-border trading that includes agricultural products.

Sourced from Africanews