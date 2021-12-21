About Kwara State, Nigeria

The Slogan

State of Harmony

Date Of Creation

Kwara State was created on 27 May 1967

Geography

Kwara, state, west-central Nigeria. It is bounded by Benin to the west and by the Nigerian states of Niger to the north, Kogi to the east, and Ekiti, Osun, and Oyo to the south. Kwara state consists mostly of wooded savanna, but there are forested regions in the south

Brief History

Kwara state consists mostly of wooded savanna, but there are forested regions in the south. Almost all of its savanna area was conquered by the Fulani in the early 19th century, and the region remained part of the greater Fulani empire until the forces of Sir George Goldie’s Royal Niger Company defeated the emirs of Nupe and Ilorin in 1897. It was incorporated into the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria in 1900, in the amalgamated Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria in 1914, and in the Northern region in 1954; Kwara state was created in 1967, when the federal military government divided Nigeria into 12 new states. In 1976, when 19 states were formed, it lost to Benue state the three Igala divisions east of the Niger River. In 1991 it lost some of its territory in the northwest to Niger state and some of its territory in the southeast to the newly created Kogi state.





The Local Government area

Kwara State consists of sixteen Local Government Areas. They are:

Asa Baruten Edu Ekiti Ifelodun Ilorin East Ilorin South Ilorin West Irepodun Isin Kaiama Moro Offa Oke Ero Oyun Patigi

The Governor

Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq

The Deputy governor

Kayode Alabi

The Senators

Mohammed Lafiagi

Bukola Saraki

Rafiu Ibrahim

Representatives

Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu D. Salihu

Hon. Adetiba-Olanrewaju R. O.

Hon. Magaji Abubakar O.

Hon. Yusuf Atoyebi Musa

Hon. Bello John Olarewaju

Hon. Jimoh Ali Yusuf

Hon. Owolabi Olatunde Razaq

Hon. Babatunde A. Paku

Hon. Aliyu Wahab Opakunle

Hon. Abdulgafar Olayemi Ayinla

Hon. Awodiji Omatayo Felix.

Hon. Ojo Olayiwola Oyebode .

Hon. Yusuf A. Gbenga

Hon. Ahmed Saidu Baba

Hon. Awolola Olumide Ayokunle

Hon. Abdullahi H. Danbaba

Hon. Mohammed B. Salihu

Hon. Ganiyu F, Salahu

Hon. Ndamusa M, Guyegi

Hon. Ambali Olatunji Ibrahim

Hon. Popoola S. A.

Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabrie

The Website

kwasang.org.uk

Major Cities

Ilorin and Offa

Prominent Places

Owu Waterfalls, Kwara

Aviation College, Ilorin

Mungo Park Monument

Mineral Resources

Kwara state has numerous mineral resources such as tourmaline, tantalite, and many mineral deposits in the northern part. Cocoa and Kolanut in the Southern parts

population

As of 2006, the population of Kwarans was 2.37 million based on the Nigeria 2006 Census

Postal Code

Asa

Afon 240104

240104 Onire 240106

240106 Owode 240105

Baruten

Gwanara 242105

242105 Ilesha 242103

242103 Okuta 242104

242104 Yashi Kera 242102

Edu

Lafiagi 243101

243101 Shonga 243102

243102 Tsaragi 243103

Ekiti

Obo Eruku 252105

252105 Osi 252104

Ifelodun

Agunjin-Ora 241109

241109 Ekoende 231110

231110 Iba 231111

231111 Idofin 241112

241112 Igbaja 241110

241110 Ikirun 231108

231108 Ile-Ire 241108

241108 Obagun 231109

231109 Oke-Ode 241107

241107 Omupo 241111

241111 Oro-Ago 241113

241113 Otan Aiye-Gaaju 231119

231119 Share 241106

Ilorin; Ilorin City

Oloje 240272

240272 Kulende 240213

240213 Adewole Estate 240243

240243 Taiwo 240241

240241 Stadium Rd. Gbalasa 240231

240231 Abdul Azeez 240242

240242 Niger 240221

240221 Okelele 240271

240271 Pakata 240244

240244 Gaa Akanbi 240222

240222 G.R.A 240212

240212 Emir Palce 240211

240211 Edun 240251

240251 Muritala Road 240223

240223 Old Yidi 240232

240232 Sabon Line Amilegbe 240281

Ilorin South-East

Gaa Akanbi 240103

240103 Ilorin (rural) 240101

240101 Iponrin 240102

Irepodun

Ajase 251103

251103 Erin 230104

230104 Esie-Ijan 251102

251102 Ilobu 230103

230103 Omuaran 251101

251101 Oro 251104

Isin LGA Postal Code

Isin Town 251105

251105 Oko-Ola 251106

Kaiama – 242101

All the towns, streets and villages located in Kaiama LGA, Kwara state make make use of 242101 as their postal code.

Moro- 241102

Ejidon-Gari 241102

241102 Lanwa 241101

241101 Malete 241104

241104 Oloru 241103

241103 Paiye 241105

Offa- 250101

All the streets, towns and villages situated in Offa LGA, Kwara state make use of 250101 as their postal code.

Oke Ero

Ekan Meje 252102

252102 Idofin 252103

252103 Ilofa/Odo-Owa 252101

Oyun

Odo-Ogun 250102

250102 Oke-Ogun 250103

Patigi

Kpada 243106

243106 Lade 243104

243104 Patigi 243105

Culture and tourism

Important tourist attractions in Kwara State include Esie Museum, Owu waterfalls, Imoleboja Rock Shelter, Ogunjokoro, Kainji Lake National Parks, now in Niger State and Agbonna Hill Awon Mass Wedding in Shao. There is also Sobi Hill amongst others which is the largest landform in Ilorin, the state capital

Notable People

AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, politician

Bukola Saraki, politician

David Abioye, cleric

Cornelius Adebayo, politician

Femi Adebayo, actor and film producer

Tunde Adebimpe, musician

Kemi Adesoye, screenwriter

Abdulfatah Ahmed, banker and politician

Simon Ajibola, politician

Mustapha Akanbi, lawyer

Sheik Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, Islamic scholar

Sarah Alade, former CBN governor

Lola Ashiru, architect and politician

Adamu Atta, politician

Kunle Afolayan, actor, film director and producer

Ayeloyun, musician

Joseph Ayo Babalola, cleric

David Bamigboye, soldier

Theophilus Bamigboye, soldier and politician

Salihu Modibbo Alfa Belgore, jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria

Oga Bello, actor and producer (real name Adebayo Salami)

Ibrahim Gambari, diplomat

Yusuf Gobir, administrator

Ola Ibrahim, naval officer

Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, politician

Tunde Idiagbon, soldier

Ahmed Mohammed Inuwa, politician

Farooq Kperogi, journalist

Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi, politician

Lágbájá, musician

Salaudeen Latinwo, soldier

Mohammed Lawal, naval officer

Lai Mohammed, lawyer and politician

Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, politician

Abdulkadir Orire, first Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal

David Oyedepo, cleric

Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, musician

Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, politician

Olusola Saraki, politician

Toyin Saraki, healthcare philanthropist

Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, politician

AbdulRazzaq Ibrahim Salman, cleric

Bola Shagaya, businessman

Tony Tetuila, musician

Rashidi Yekini, soccer player

Abimbola Abolarinwa, urologist

Languages

The primary language is Yoruba, with significant Fulani, Nupe, and Bariba minorities

Institutions

Sourced From Nigerian Music