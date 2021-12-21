About Kwara State, Nigeria
The Slogan
State of Harmony
Date Of Creation
Kwara State was created on 27 May 1967
Geography
Kwara, state, west-central Nigeria. It is bounded by Benin to the west and by the Nigerian states of Niger to the north, Kogi to the east, and Ekiti, Osun, and Oyo to the south. Kwara state consists mostly of wooded savanna, but there are forested regions in the south
Brief History
Kwara state consists mostly of wooded savanna, but there are forested regions in the south. Almost all of its savanna area was conquered by the Fulani in the early 19th century, and the region remained part of the greater Fulani empire until the forces of Sir George Goldie’s Royal Niger Company defeated the emirs of Nupe and Ilorin in 1897. It was incorporated into the Protectorate of Northern Nigeria in 1900, in the amalgamated Colony and Protectorate of Nigeria in 1914, and in the Northern region in 1954; Kwara state was created in 1967, when the federal military government divided Nigeria into 12 new states. In 1976, when 19 states were formed, it lost to Benue state the three Igala divisions east of the Niger River. In 1991 it lost some of its territory in the northwest to Niger state and some of its territory in the southeast to the newly created Kogi state.
The Local Government area
Kwara State consists of sixteen Local Government Areas. They are:
- Asa
- Baruten
- Edu
- Ekiti
- Ifelodun
- Ilorin East
- Ilorin South
- Ilorin West
- Irepodun
- Isin
- Kaiama
- Moro
- Offa
- Oke Ero
- Oyun
- Patigi
The Governor
Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq
The Deputy governor
Kayode Alabi
The Senators
Mohammed Lafiagi
Bukola Saraki
Rafiu Ibrahim
Representatives
Rt. Hon. Engr. Yakubu D. Salihu
Hon. Adetiba-Olanrewaju R. O.
Hon. Magaji Abubakar O.
Hon. Yusuf Atoyebi Musa
Hon. Bello John Olarewaju
Hon. Jimoh Ali Yusuf
Hon. Owolabi Olatunde Razaq
Hon. Babatunde A. Paku
Hon. Aliyu Wahab Opakunle
Hon. Abdulgafar Olayemi Ayinla
Hon. Awodiji Omatayo Felix.
Hon. Ojo Olayiwola Oyebode .
Hon. Yusuf A. Gbenga
Hon. Ahmed Saidu Baba
Hon. Awolola Olumide Ayokunle
Hon. Abdullahi H. Danbaba
Hon. Mohammed B. Salihu
Hon. Ganiyu F, Salahu
Hon. Ndamusa M, Guyegi
Hon. Ambali Olatunji Ibrahim
Hon. Popoola S. A.
Hon. Abolarin Ganiyu Gabrie
The Website
kwasang.org.uk
Major Cities
Ilorin and Offa
Prominent Places
Owu Waterfalls, Kwara
Aviation College, Ilorin
Mungo Park Monument
Mineral Resources
Kwara state has numerous mineral resources such as tourmaline, tantalite, and many mineral deposits in the northern part. Cocoa and Kolanut in the Southern parts
population
As of 2006, the population of Kwarans was 2.37 million based on the Nigeria 2006 Census
Postal Code
Asa
- Afon 240104
- Onire 240106
- Owode 240105
Baruten
- Gwanara 242105
- Ilesha 242103
- Okuta 242104
- Yashi Kera 242102
Edu
- Lafiagi 243101
- Shonga 243102
- Tsaragi 243103
Ekiti
- Obo Eruku 252105
- Osi 252104
Ifelodun
- Agunjin-Ora 241109
- Ekoende 231110
- Iba 231111
- Idofin 241112
- Igbaja 241110
- Ikirun 231108
- Ile-Ire 241108
- Obagun 231109
- Oke-Ode 241107
- Omupo 241111
- Oro-Ago 241113
- Otan Aiye-Gaaju 231119
- Share 241106
Ilorin; Ilorin City
- Oloje 240272
- Kulende 240213
- Adewole Estate 240243
- Taiwo 240241
- Stadium Rd. Gbalasa 240231
- Abdul Azeez 240242
- Niger 240221
- Okelele 240271
- Pakata 240244
- Gaa Akanbi 240222
- G.R.A 240212
- Emir Palce 240211
- Edun 240251
- Muritala Road 240223
- Old Yidi 240232
- Sabon Line Amilegbe 240281
Ilorin South-East
- Gaa Akanbi 240103
- Ilorin (rural) 240101
- Iponrin 240102
Irepodun
- Ajase 251103
- Erin 230104
- Esie-Ijan 251102
- Ilobu 230103
- Omuaran 251101
- Oro 251104
Isin LGA Postal Code
- Isin Town 251105
- Oko-Ola 251106
Kaiama – 242101
All the towns, streets and villages located in Kaiama LGA, Kwara state make make use of 242101 as their postal code.
Moro- 241102
- Ejidon-Gari 241102
- Lanwa 241101
- Malete 241104
- Oloru 241103
- Paiye 241105
Offa- 250101
All the streets, towns and villages situated in Offa LGA, Kwara state make use of 250101 as their postal code.
Oke Ero
- Ekan Meje 252102
- Idofin 252103
- Ilofa/Odo-Owa 252101
Oyun
- Odo-Ogun 250102
- Oke-Ogun 250103
Patigi
- Kpada 243106
- Lade 243104
- Patigi 243105
Culture and tourism
Important tourist attractions in Kwara State include Esie Museum, Owu waterfalls, Imoleboja Rock Shelter, Ogunjokoro, Kainji Lake National Parks, now in Niger State and Agbonna Hill Awon Mass Wedding in Shao. There is also Sobi Hill amongst others which is the largest landform in Ilorin, the state capital
Notable People
AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, politician
Bukola Saraki, politician
David Abioye, cleric
Cornelius Adebayo, politician
Femi Adebayo, actor and film producer
Tunde Adebimpe, musician
Kemi Adesoye, screenwriter
Abdulfatah Ahmed, banker and politician
Simon Ajibola, politician
Mustapha Akanbi, lawyer
Sheik Adam Abdullah Al-Ilory, Islamic scholar
Sarah Alade, former CBN governor
Lola Ashiru, architect and politician
Adamu Atta, politician
Kunle Afolayan, actor, film director and producer
Ayeloyun, musician
Joseph Ayo Babalola, cleric
David Bamigboye, soldier
Theophilus Bamigboye, soldier and politician
Salihu Modibbo Alfa Belgore, jurist and former Chief Justice of Nigeria
Oga Bello, actor and producer (real name Adebayo Salami)
Ibrahim Gambari, diplomat
Yusuf Gobir, administrator
Ola Ibrahim, naval officer
Rafiu Adebayo Ibrahim, politician
Tunde Idiagbon, soldier
Ahmed Mohammed Inuwa, politician
Farooq Kperogi, journalist
Mohammed Shaaba Lafiagi, politician
Lágbájá, musician
Salaudeen Latinwo, soldier
Mohammed Lawal, naval officer
Lai Mohammed, lawyer and politician
Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, politician
Abdulkadir Orire, first Grand Khadi of the Kwara State Sharia Court of Appeal
David Oyedepo, cleric
Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, musician
Gbemisola Ruqayyah Saraki, politician
Olusola Saraki, politician
Toyin Saraki, healthcare philanthropist
Abdulfatai Yahaya Seriki, politician
AbdulRazzaq Ibrahim Salman, cleric
Bola Shagaya, businessman
Tony Tetuila, musician
Rashidi Yekini, soccer player
Abimbola Abolarinwa, urologist
Languages
The primary language is Yoruba, with significant Fulani, Nupe, and Bariba minorities