Russia-Ukraine conflict: Hungary to absorb Ghanaian students from Ukraine

Hungary has agreed to take in a number of Ghanaian students who fled Ukraine so that they can continue their studies in Europe.

Spaces and resources are being opened up at a number of Hungary’s universities and the students will pay the same fees as they were paying in Ukraine, Hungarian authorities say.

More than 1,000 Ghanaian students were living in Ukraine until Russia invaded last week, and the West African nation has so far made two repatriation missions.

Joshua Mensah Gyau was in his 5th year at Sumy State University in Ukraine studying medicine but currently finds himself in Hungary. He told Africanews “ the information I got was they trying to arrange something with Ghana government so we write an exam and continue studying in Ghana.”

“If this is true, I would rather prefer staying here (Ukraine) to complete my studies before going back home.”

About 700 Ghanaian students have crossed the Ukrainian border into neighbouring countries, but some are not willing to return home because of uncertainty over the future of their education.

Sourced from Africanews