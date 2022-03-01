Russia-Ukraine conflict: AU condemns allegations of racism at Ukraine border

The African Union has expressed worry about recent reports of Africans in Ukraine being refused the right to cross the border to safety.

The body urged all countries to respect international law and assist everyone fleeing from the war regardless of their race.

“Reports that Africans are singled out for unacceptable dissimilar treatment would be shockingly racist and in breach international law,” AU said in a statement issued late Monday.

The union welcomed member countries and their embassies in countries neighbouring Ukraine that are supporting those fleeing from the war.

Africans living in Ukraine had complained of racism at the Ukraine-Poland border.

In the midst of all this, Ghana has been able to evacuate some of its nationals from Ukraine back home to Ghana.

Sourced from Africanews