Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, ‘Attention’

Darlsweet. (TBD)

“Attention” is a warm R&B-influenced cut that seees the singer emote about taking care of a love interest and being there for here regardless of any problems. Riding a wavy instrumental, DarlSweetBoy introduces himself with a gentle poise, offering two polished voice about his feelings.

Following the time spent mastering his craft and sound, “Attention” is a perfect starting point for DarlSweetBoy and a immersive introduction to his hypnotic music for the public.

Sourced From Nigerian Music

