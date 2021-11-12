Rising Singer, DarlSweetBoy releases, ‘Attention’
“Attention” is a warm R&B-influenced cut that seees the singer emote about taking care of a love interest and being there for here regardless of any problems. Riding a wavy instrumental, DarlSweetBoy introduces himself with a gentle poise, offering two polished voice about his feelings.
Following the time spent mastering his craft and sound, “Attention” is a perfect starting point for DarlSweetBoy and a immersive introduction to his hypnotic music for the public.