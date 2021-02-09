REVUEW: DAP The Contract – I’m Glad You Made It This Far EP

It’s a follow-up to his 2020 EP, Powers Vol. 1. At 23 years old, he’s on a steamroll of improvement as an MC and more importantly as an artist – a music maker. More than ever, his music is laced with relatable content. As he rapped on the elite record ‘Why Would I Lie?,’ he doesn’t do it for the money or the fame.

The EP seems to be titled after the trying times the world has seen in the last 18 months with the pandemic and the unexpected deaths of 2020. By tone, the EP is convalescent and introspective amidst the sometimes fast and inaudible raps, which is aided by its production. The beats are methodical and defined by intermittent legato strings.

Central to this EP is ’45,‘ on which DAPS raps about being “45 not 23” and about his immigrant status in the US. He raps, “No I’m not a citizen n*gga, so I gotta watch what I’m tweeting…”

He also raps that his music is an cathartic outlet for his emotions. “It’s for your entertainment maybe, it’s to not go crazy hold my heads inside my arms… so I can breathe…”

DAPS has always been introspective. On one of his earlier EPs, he rapped about the mixed emotions of getting into Law School as against his choices in life. ‘Tried Everything’ is a perusal of choices through the frustration of nothingness and it features South African rapper, PopsNotTheFather.

‘No Talkin” sounds like a happy record.

In conclusion, this EP is a little scatterbrained; like random songs put together for one EP. As individual songs, these songs are gorgeous, but as a body of work, one does labor to find a nexus.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

7.5- Victory

Sourced From Nigerian Music