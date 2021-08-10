Rest well daddy, Singer Waje mourns father

Nigerian singer, Atuaje Aina, popularly known as Waje, has lost her father, she revealed via Instagram.

Sharing the picture of her father on Monday night, the mother-of-one announced the passing of her father with an eulogy.

She wrote, “A girl needs a father. A girl needs her father, this girl will always love her father. This girl will dearly miss her father. Rest well daddy, you will always be in our hearts!”

Following the announcement, her colleagues and fans took to the comment section to condole with the singer.

Fellow singer, Omawumi, wrote, “Daddo. Rest well. Sisto! You’re not alone”.

Singer and actor, Ikechukwu Onunaku, said, “My deepest condolences Waje, may he rest peacefully.”

“Waje. I’m so sorry. God bless your family,” actor Mawuli Gavor wrote.

Professional dancer, Kaffy, also condoled with Waje as she wrote, “So sorry sis. May daddy rest well in God’s arms.”

Actress Juliet Ibrahim wrote, “Condolences hun.”

Rapper and producer, Ill Bliss also sympathised with Waje and encouraged her over her loss.

He wrote, “Accept my condolences babe. Papa will forever be proud of you. He will tell the angels when her arrives. Stay strong.

