Here are the top 10 Nigerian songs of the week: Omah Lay’s ‘Understand’ Holds at No. 1

Plus Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye rises to No. 2 following increased airplay on TV

Additionally, Lojay & Sarz’s Monalisa” enters the top ten for the first time.

The Top 50 blends all-genre freemium streaming (Top Streaming Chart), radio airplay (Top Airplay Chart) and TV airplay (TV Top Songs Chart) in Nigeria. All charts will be dated and updated on Mondays, this week’s chart will be revealed on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

“Understand” tallied 48.7 million in radio reach (down 6%), launched with 529,000 in TV reach and drew 2.03 million equivalent streams (up 27%).

The increase in streams comes after the premiere of its official video on Friday July 30. “Understand” spends a third week at the summit of the chart.

Adekunle Gold’s “Sinner” with Lucky Daye rises 4-2 on the TurnTable Top 50 after tallying 36.3 million in radio reach (up 8%), 1.18 million equivalent streams (down 3.3%) and 9.43 million in TV reach (up 121%).

“Sinner” continues its impressive run on the chart as Adekunle Gold’s (and Lucky Daye’s) highest charting single.

Ladipoe & Buju’s former 5-week No. 1, “Feeling” slides to No. 3 while Olamide’s “Rock” is down 3-4 after topping the chart for three weeks.

Ruger’s “Bounce” is up one rung, moving 6-5 to complete this week’s top five.

AV’s “Big Thug Boys” falls to No. 6 from its No. 5 peak while Patoranking’s “Celebrate Me” moves to a new peak of No. 7. “Celebrate Me” continues to enjoy massive airplay on TV and radio in Nigeria, occupying the No. 3 on the TV chart and No. 13 on radio chart.

Rounding out this week’s top ten of the Top 50; Fireboy DML’s “Peru” shoots up to No. 8 after debuting at No. 10 last week; Rema’s “Soundgasm” falls 8-9 after peaking at No. 3 while Lojay & Sarz’s “MONALISA” rockets to No. 10.

“Monalisa” is the first top ten for Lojay while Sarz becomes the fourth producer to record a top ten entry as a lead artiste – joining Rexxie, JAE5 and Masterkraft. “Monalisa” tallied 30.2 million in radio reach (up 2%) and 294,000 equivalent streams (up 50%).

Interestingly, Sony Music through its UK and West Africa division has now sent five songs to the top ten without any streams coming from Audiomack; Becky G & Burna Boy’s “Rotate,” Gyakie’s “Forever (Remix),” JAE5’s “Dimension,” Ruger’s “Bounce” and Lojay & Sarz’s “Monalisa”

This is even more impressive considering only two other songs have achieved this feat – UMG/Def Jam’s Justin Beiber’s “Peaches” and “Loved by You.”

All chart news will be available @TurntableCharts on Twitter while component charts such as Top Streaming Chart and Top Airplay Chart; and Top Triller Chart Nigeria will be updated on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Sourced From Nigerian Music