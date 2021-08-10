Reps minority leader dismisses PDP caucus’ call for Secondus’ resignation

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ndudi Elumelu, has said members of the Peoples Democratic Party caucus have yet to meet on the leadership crisis in the opposition party.

Elumelu, therefore, dismissed the call for immediate resignation of the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus.

Leader of the PDP Caucus, Kingsley Chinda; and Deputy Leader, Chukwuka Onyema, had in a statement issued on Sunday, said a virtual meeting was held by members specifically “on the current charge of inept leadership against our National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.”

The Chinda-led factional lawmakers had attacked Secondus over his leadership style and alleged mismanagement of the affairs of the opposition party, saying they “deliberated extensively on various aspects of concerns being expressed by members of the party across the federation” and urged Secondus to quit leading the party.

The statement was titled ‘Resolutions Reached at an Online Meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party Caucus of the House of Representatives on Saturday, 7th August, 2021, in Respect of the Current Concerns Over the Party’s Leadership.’

However, Elumelu, in a statement issued on Monday and titled ‘PDP Reps Haven’t Met Over the Current Leadership Challenges in the Party’, dismissed the virtual meeting where it was resolved to demand Secondus’ resignation.

The statement read, “The attention of the Minority Caucus, particularly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the House of Representatives, have been drawn to news reports purporting to be the intervention and outcome of an online meeting of the PDP Caucus in the House regarding the current leadership challenge within the party.

“If such a meeting held, it was without the knowledge of the leadership of the Minority Caucus and, therefore, in breach of established procedure.

“Meanwhile, we are working in concert with organs of the party to ensure sustainable resolution of the current challenges that will be in the overall interest of the party and Nigerians.

“We appeal to all party faithful, particularly PDP members in the House of Representatives, to exercise caution and patience as the party addresses the present leadership challenges.”

Sourced From Nigerian Music