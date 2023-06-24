Renowned Nigerian Fuji Musician Saheed Osupa Donates Power Generator to Local Church

…By Larry John for TDPel Media.

Nigerian Fuji musician, Akorede Babatunde Okunola, popularly known as Saheed Osupa, recently made a charitable contribution by donating a power generator to a local church.

This act of generosity was met with appreciation from the church pastor and admiration from the online community.

Donation of a Power Generator to Pastor Gabriel’s Church:

In a heartwarming video shared online, Pastor Gabriel expressed his gratitude towards Saheed Osupa for his thoughtful act.

The pastor recounted how the renowned Fuji maestro had contacted him to inquire about the generator being used in the church.

Much to his surprise, Saheed Osupa promised to provide a new generator for the church and fulfilled his promise by arranging its delivery, even though he was not in the country at the time.

Pastor Gabriel shared his amazement at Saheed Osupa’s generosity, stating, “Saheed Osupa gave this to us so that the church can use it.

What a marvelous God we serve.

God has been answering our prayers without even asking.

He asked about the generator we were using, and when I told him it was a normal one, he asked if we had a specific one, to which I replied no.

He then promised to bring a new one for us before Wednesday, and true to his word, on Wednesday morning, he delivered the generator to the church.

Please pray for him, even though he isn’t currently in Nigeria.”

Online Response and Prayers:

Following the video’s release, numerous individuals took to the comment section to express their appreciation for Saheed Osupa’s kind act and offer prayers for him.

One commenter, Opera Max, wrote, “God will lift him beyond his imagination.

May the grace and protection of God never depart from his family.” Others, like Ogungbe Olayemi, wished for abundant blessings for Saheed Osupa and Pastor Gabriel, while Tomi Deeh emphasized the concept of reaping what one sows.

The online community showed immense gratitude for the singer’s generosity and its positive impact on people’s lives.

Saheed Osupa’s Gratitude to Burna Boy:

In another development, Saheed Osupa expressed his gratitude to Burna Boy, an acclaimed Nigerian singer, for publicly praising him.

In a widely circulated video, Burna Boy lauded Saheed Osupa’s musical prowess, commending him for his ability to create timeless classics.

Burna Boy referred to Saheed Osupa as the “OG before Instagram” and hailed him as a “Yoruba Wutang” and “Wutang Ibile,” acknowledging his depth and skill in singing in the Yoruba language.

Appreciation for Burna Boy’s Acknowledgment:

Saheed Osupa took to his Instagram page to express his gratitude to Burna Boy for recognizing his talent and craft.

This gesture further solidified the bond between the two musicians, demonstrating the mutual admiration they share.

Conclusion:

Saheed Osupa’s donation of a power generator to Pastor Gabriel’s church showcases his generosity and commitment to making a positive impact in the community.

Additionally, the appreciation expressed by both the pastor and the online community, as well as the acknowledgment from fellow musician Burna Boy, highlight Saheed Osupa’s influence and contributions to the music industry.

